Toto Wolff believes that the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix was a “reflection” of where Mercedes “currently stand”, but admitted to a missed opportunity for Lewis Hamlton during the race.George Russell finished fifth in Jeddah, behind a lead quartet comprised of Red Bull and Ferrari drivers, while Hamilton could only fight his way up to tenth after starting in 15th place on the grid.The German team, who have won the last eight Constructors’ Championships, continue to lack the pace of the early 2022 Formula 1 front-runners after the offseason changes to aerodynamic regulations.Russell’s fifth-place was reason for encouragement for Wolff, who...

MOTORSPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO