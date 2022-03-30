ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peace Ritual – “Tears Of Joy”

By Tom Breihan
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleJoel Martorana and Thomas Elliott, the two members of the brand-new duo Peace Ritual, come from Australia’s vibrant DIY punk scene. When they started jamming together, Martorana and Elliott reportedly had the...

Alivenique – “Vanguards”

Over the last couple months, Ali Beletic has been rolling out her debut album as Alivenique. It’s called Year Of The Statement, and it’s out in September. So far we’ve heard “Rain” and the album’s title track. Today, Beletic is back with another. Beletic’s...
Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs – “Blood In The Snow”

Orlando Higginbottom, the British dance producer who records under the name Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs, has been busy lately. Right now, for the first time, he’s up for a Grammy; the Bonobo/TEED collab “Heartbreak” is up for Best Dance/Electronic Recording. But there hasn’t been a Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs album since his 2012 debut Trouble. This summer, though, we’ll get our first new TEED album in a decade.
Hold Your Wrath: Sky Ferreira Teases New Single “Don’t Forget”

I don’t like hearing this any more than you do, but next year Sky Ferreira’s magnificent debut album Night Time, My Time will turn 10 years old. Even more distressing than the passage of time: Ferreira still hasn’t followed it up, despite teasing the imminent release of a sophomore album called Masochism since 2015.
Japanese Breakfast – “Skinny Love” (Bon Iver Cover)

As you might have heard, Japanese Breakfast is up for a Best New Artist Grammy and Best Alternative Album Grammy (for Jubilee) this Sunday. To celebrate, Michelle Zauner joined in with the other Best New Artist nominees — Arlo Parks, Finneas, and Jimmie Allen, among others — to record a cover song of a past Best New Artist nominee for Spotify. For her selection, Zauner chose to cover Bon Iver’s “Skinny Love” (from 2008’s For Emma, Forever Ago). She also re-recorded Jubilee single “Be Sweet.”
TV Priest – “Bury Me In My Shoes”

London quartet TV Priest are closely aligned with their country’s post-punk zeitgeist, but they were late enough to the scene that critic Stuart Berman memorably quipped, “it’s hard not to view TV Priest as the Stone Temple IDLES of this particular moment.” It’s true that the group’s earlier work sounded almost too on-trend, but I’m liking what I’m hearing from their latest material.
Sharon Osbourne puts on brave face with first appearance following tragic loss

Sharon Osbourne put on a brave face while attending Elton John’s AIDs Foundation Oscars party days following the death of Foo Fighters drummer, Taylor Hawkins. Sharon and Ozzy both paid tribute to the performer, who very sadly passed away aged 50 on Friday, on social media. Sharon wrote: "Rest In Peace #taylorhawkins. Sending all our love to his wife and children," followed by a broken heart emoji," while Ozzy added: "@TaylorHawkins was truly a great person and an amazing musician. My heart, my love and my condolences go out to his wife, his children, his family, his band and his fans. See you on the other side – Ozzy."
Latto – “Sunshine” (Feat. Childish Gambino & Lil Wayne)

Donald Glover finally brought Atlanta back to the airwaves for a third season last night, four years after the last one. But that wasn’t Glover’s only noteworthy pop-culture moment of the evening. At midnight, when the ascendant Atlanta rapper Latto’s new album 777 dropped, it featured an increasingly rare feature from Glover’s musical alter ego Childish Gambino. The 777 track “Sunshine” features Gambino and Lil Wayne, and the three of them jibe quite nicely over Bongo and Luke Crowder’s production, smoothly trading verses within a sound Latto has described as “hood gospel.” Glover sounds especially comfortable gliding over the soulful, swaying beat.
Rock Singer Keaton Pierce Dies 'Suddenly and Unexpectedly'

Rock singer Keaton Pierce, from Kentucky band Too Close to Touch, has died "suddenly and unexpectedly." The band announced the tragic news on social media, writing in a Facebook post, "To all of the people who's lives were positively affected by the music of Too Close To Touch. We wish we had a better way to break this news."
Kate Lawler: 'My regret over having a baby'

Former Big Brother star Kate Lawler was once so unsure about having children that she started a podcast with her husband – titled Maybe Baby – to explore what she called the “parentally undecided”. Now, a year after welcoming their daughter Noa, Kate has opened up...
Indiana Toddler Naps and Nibbles and It’s So Delightful #sweetdreams

Sometimes, in life, we have to make tough decisions. I guess that is part of growing up and becoming an adult - being able to prioritize and make the right decision. There may come a time when you're faced with choosing between taking a nap and eating a delicious chocolate chip cookie. It feels like a no-win situation, doesn't it? On the one hand, you have this comfortable couch and pillow that are just cradling your tired body - and on the other hand, you have a homemade, straight-out-of-the-oven chocolate chip cookie that is calling your name. If God forbid, you find yourself in that situation, what do you do?
Watch Liam Gallagher Dedicate “Live Forever” To Taylor Hawkins At Royal Albert Hall

Liam Gallagher dedicated his performance of Oasis’ “Live Forever” to Taylor Hawkins during his show at Royal Albert Hall on Saturday night. The Foo Fighters drummer passed away on Friday. “I dedicate this last song to the one and only Taylor fucking Hawkins,” Gallagher said beforehand, as a photo of Hawkins appeared on the screen behind him. “This is for you, brother.”
“My Friends Have Ditched Me Now That I’m Pregnant”

I’m in a difficult situation. I’m 39, and pregnant. The path to get here was complicated and traumatic, which is why I was surprised when a number of my friends (including a close friend I’ve known since childhood) appear to have dumped me since I told them. I live in quite a rural area, and so the loss of a local friendship group is particularly challenging. All are trying for babies themselves and having difficulty conceiving, which I can empathise with. But I am shocked that they have decided, independently of each other, to cut me off for succeeding with a much-wanted pregnancy. I’m worried that I will have my baby and these friends will never know her. Is it my responsibility to fight for their friendship?
'When We Were Bullies' Trailer Reveals a Poignant Story About Childhood Memories

It’s an unfortunate fact of life that some kids will always get picked on. In recent years and beyond, bullying has led to tragic consequences for youth who just can’t take it anymore. We’ve heard plenty from families of those children and those that have been bullied themselves, but what about the harassers? We rarely hear stories told from their perspectives, until now. HBO is set to release an eye-opening documentary on March 30 titled When We Were Bullies. Airing live on the network from 9:00-9:35 p.m. ET/PT with streaming on HBO Max set to follow, the film seeks to shed light on a bullying incident that happened fifty years ago.
