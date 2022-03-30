ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Cold Front Passes Through North Texas, Severe Storm Threat Shifts To Southeast

By Anne Elise Parks
CBS DFW
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04XFAT_0euKDjdF00

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Light rain exits east of I-35 this morning; cold front passes through today for relatively cooler forecast today/tomorrow.

Our FAWD from overnight is officially over as the severe threat now shifts into the Southeast. The trailing cold front is pushing its way through NTX, bringing in a cooler and drier air mass that will make for a couple of pleasant afternoons the next couple of days with an increase in sunshine by tomorrow.

(credit: CBS 11 News)

Thankfully the severe warnings were few and far between overnight through this morning.  They were mostly due to damaging wind threat (60 mph) for counties NE of DFW near the Red River.  But we did get some needed rain with radar estimates topping an inch in many spots east of I-35.

(credit: CBS 11 News)

This storm system moves farther east today, posing a significant severe weather threat to the Southeast.  I’d expect this to be a big national story tonight into tomorrow as a strong tornadoes/destructive winds barrel down on Louisiana, Arkansas, Mississippi, Tennessee, and Alabama.

(credit: CBS 11 News)

(credit: CBS 11 News)

If you have family or friends in the Southeastern region, make sure they’re paying close attention to the weather situation today.

KEYT

3 bodies found in a submerged SUV in Alabama as South recovers from series of storms

Three bodies were found Thursday in a submerged vehicle, authorities said, after a powerful storm dumped record rain amounts in Alabama. The bodies of a 72-year-old man along with two women ages 53 and 42 were recovered from an SUV in Holt, Alabama, after stormwater receded, the Tuscaloosa Police Department said in a statement. Officials have not released their names.
ALABAMA STATE
KTAL

Biggest concern from upcoming storms could be heavy rain

Update: The very latest runs of two different high-resolution models show the expected line of storms Monday night could stall somewhere in our area and leave a swath of rainfall totals over SIX inches. (see map below) Flash Flooding could become a concern if this develops. The rain will be heaviest Monday night into very early Tuesday morning.
ENVIRONMENT
Click2Houston.com

Where is Tornado Alley now?

For decades we’ve heard of Tornado Alley, running from North Texas across Oklahoma and Kansas across the corn belt to Minnesota. The central United States is where, geographically, warm and moist Gulf air has met cold air off the Rockies to set up the perfect tornado recipe: warm air below, cold air above, spinning winds from several directions at the surface of the Earth with faster winds above. That recipe more and more is moving East. Already this morning (around 4:20 a.m.) a destructive tornado tore through Springfield, Arkansas. Here’s ExactTrack radar:
TEXAS STATE
KFDA

Strong Storms to Near Blizzard Conditions Monday into Tuesday

A powerful storm system will begin impacting the Panhandles early Monday morning lasting through Tuesday morning bringing a variety of weather to the region. We’ll see the chance of thunderstorms Monday afternoon, a few of which may be strong to severe. Main concerns are damaging wind gusts and large hail. Monday night, we’ll see a transition to a heavy wet snow with strong northerly winds allowing for blizzard like conditions and accumulating snowfall... A lot to track out the next couple days, you will need to stay tuned.
ENVIRONMENT
natureworldnews.com

Severe Thunderstorms Will Strike California for the Rest of the Week

This week, another classic springtime storm will sweep through the country, bringing with it a multi-day outbreak of severe thunderstorms with destructive winds, huge hail, and even tornadoes. During the first part of the week, the setup is conventional for spring, with a steep southern dive of the jet stream...
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#North Texas#Severe Weather#Extreme Weather#Ntx#Cbs 11 News#Ne
WBTV

First Alert Wednesday: Rain, with a few strong to severe storms

First Alert: Rain develops Wednesday, which will be heavy at times. As of now, there’s a severe weather threat for afternoon or evening thunderstorms. If things line up in the atmosphere, some could be strong to severe. The biggest threat would be from gusty winds. Dry, warm Tuesday before...
ENVIRONMENT
CBS DFW

Multiple Wildfires Reignite Across North Texas

EARLY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – City of Early Police announced on social media this evening that last week’s Blanket fire has reignited, sharing harrowing video of the blaze. According to the Facebook post, the fire is moving north-northeast and is not threatening the towns of Blanket nor Early. Police warned residents to avoid travelling to look at the fire. Meanwhile, the Texas A&M Forest Service said that the Ramsey fire in Brown County had reignited earlier today as well. As of about 9:00 p.m. on Mar. 26, the Ramsey fire covered about 3,100 acres and was 50% contained. ‘
EARLY, TX
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
goodmorningamerica.com

Severe weather heading toward Northeast

Another winter storm has begun to roll in and will soon hit the Northeast with strong winds, rains and a potential blast of snow. With low temperatures and heavy rains hitting the Washington, D.C., metro area, the D.C truckers convoy will not be circling the beltway Wednesday. From Philadelphia to...
WASHINGTON, DC
WWL-AMFM

Severe weather is expected today

Wednesday starts out breezy but thunderstorms roll in by the afternoon and evening. “Wednesday starts out a little breezy, but dry. Most of the day remains dry until late in the afternoon and early evening when severe t-storms move in.
ENVIRONMENT
99.9 KTDY

Severe Storms, Tornado Threat Moving Across Louisiana

The National Weather Service radar from reporting stations in Lake Charles and in the Baton Rouge and New Orleans area have their radar screens lit up like Christmas Trees this morning. No, all that green you see on the scan is not in celebration of St. Patrick's Day it's rain. The yellow and the red you see represented on the scan, that's very heavy rain.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Reuters

Wildfire threat puts parts of Texas, U.S. Plains on alert

March 29 (Reuters) - The potential for significant wildfires fueled by parched vegetation in parts of Texas and the U.S. Plains put the region on high alert on Tuesday as gusty winds and bone-dry humidity were in the forecast. Red Flag Warnings, signaling that fires could start and spread easily,...
TEXAS STATE
The Independent

Severe storms pummel South after 7 hurt in Arkansas tornado

A line of severe storms packing isolated tornadoes and high winds ripped across the Deep South overnight, toppling trees and power lines and leaving homes and businesses damaged as the vast weather front raced across several states.At least two confirmed tornadoes injured several people Wednesday, damaged homes and businesses and downed power lines in Mississippi and Tennessee after earlier storm damage in Arkansas, Missouri and Texas.No deaths had been reported from the storms as of early Thursday, authorities said. But widespread damage was reported in the Jackson, Tennessee, area as a tornado warning was in effect. “Significant damage” occurred to...
ENVIRONMENT
