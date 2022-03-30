ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Beef Sukiyaki

By Surae Chinn, Deena Manzanares, Chelsea Perkins
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Good Things Utah) Jade Gip, Owner of Sake Restaurant joins us to show a recipe for Beef Sukiyaki (Japanese Hot Pot), a very simple sweet and easy delicious healthy food!. 1/2 cup of mirin (Japanese sweet sake seasoning) 1/2cup of...

Leavenworth Times

GRANDMA’S GROUND BEEF CASSEROLE

• Heat a large skillet over medium-high heat. Cook and stir beef in the hot skillet until browned and crumbly, 5 to 7 minutes; drain and discard grease. Mix sugar, salt, garlic salt and tomato sauce into ground beef; simmer until flavors blend, about 20 minutes. Remove from heat, cover skillet, and cool to room temperature.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Slow cooker corned beef: recipe

It's almost St. Patrick's Day! The Cooking Mom joins FOX6 WakeUp to share her secret way to make delicious tender corned beef. 1 boneless corned beef brisket (3 to 4 pounds) with seasoning packet. 4 ribs celery, cut into large chunks. 2 medium onions, cut into quarters. 1 cup water.
Mashed

Fried Brown Rice Recipe

Fried rice is a hearty comfort food that's loved by most people. Whether cooked at a restaurant or at home, fried rice is a genius way to dress up the affordable pantry staple and make it something special. One easy swap you can make to create a fried rice that's on the healthier side is switching to whole grain brown rice instead of white.
thecountrycook.net

Hawaiian Macaroni Salad

Hawaiian Macaroni Salad is unlike any other pasta salad! Macaroni noodles in a sweet and sour creamy dressing with shredded carrots!. I had a friend, Leilani, who made it her goal to educate folks on all things Hawai'i. She was born and raised there. She would always joke about our (and by "our" - I mean us mainlanders) use of pineapple. "Mainlanders think that just cause you put pineapple in something, it automatically becomes 'Hawaiian'." It's pretty true about us mainlanders though! Anyhow, she thankfully gave me her family's recipe for Hawaiian Macaroni Salad (everyone has their own version) and I still make her recipe after all these years and everyone raves over it!
30Seconds

Badass Ground Beef Potato Casserole Recipe: This Easy Mexican Casserole Recipe Is Incredible

Creamy potatoes layered with spicy seasoned ground beef, corn and cheese is incredible. This Mexican potato casserole recipe is all you need on your plate. This easy potato casserole recipe can be served as a main dish, hearty (very hearty!) side dish and makes a perfect potluck dish. Be sure to print several copies of the recipe, because you're sure to get asked for it.
Parade

23 Crazy-Good Ground Beef Casserole Recipes for Every Night of the Week

The reason everyone loves a casserole with ground beef is because a) they’re easy to make, b) they’re super cheap—a package of ground beef starts at $4.26 in most parts of the country—and c) they produce lots and lots of leftovers so you can stretch one recipe into several meals for lunch and dinner the next day.
The Kitchn

Cornbread Salad

Cornbread salad is a classic Southern side dish with layers of colors and textures. While there are many tasty ingredients that go into this salad, the cornbread is absolutely the star of the show. Here you’ll start with a batch of skillet cornbread, which I firmly believe can’t be beat. Since it’s prepared in a cast iron pan, a beautiful crisp crust forms along the bottom while the center is tender and the top is golden-brown.
thespruceeats.com

15 Quick and Easy Ground Beef Dinner Recipes

Scenario: you pulled some ground beef from the freezer to thaw for dinner tonight because you already know that a pound of it can cook in about 8 minutes and be turned into tons of different dinners. The only problem is that you also need a dinner recipe that is super fast, easy, and that the whole family will love—after all you’ve got a busy night ahead.
Parade

40 Chicken Leg and Drumstick Recipes for Affordable and Delicious Dinners

When it comes to chicken recipes, I think it is safe to say, most people think of chicken breasts. To go one step further, they likely think boneless chicken breast recipes. While boneless chicken breast recipes can be delicious, it is pretty easy to overcook them and be left with dried out chicken. Not to mention, chicken breasts are expensive these days!
Kankakee Daily Journal

Preparing and enjoying a bounty of beef

It is a very beautiful day outside with the sun shining so brightly. The sun is welcome anytime and is much appreciated for our solar system. With gas prices so high, we don’t like to use the generator more than necessary. We run a generator to charge up our battery packs when the sun doesn’t shine for too many days in a row. Our solar power runs two freezers and water and some lights in our pole barn. On days we wash laundry, it takes more power. Also, with everyone showering and pumping water to the horses each day, it takes quite a bit.
KATU.com

Corned Beef Hash

As the saying goes, everyone's Irish on St. Patrick’s Day...so Mary Cressler and Sean Martin, co-authors of "Fire and Wine”, joined us to share a delicious way to use corned beef leftovers! You'll find their Corned Beef Hash recipe here. Check out their cookbook, Fire + Wine here.
ABC 4

Corned Beef Sliders

(The Daily Dish) St. Patrick’s Day is coming up and Corned Beef Sliders are on the menu! Try out this recipe for a delightful snack or you can even have it as a meal. Preheat the oven to 350°F. Brush mustard on the inside of each half of...
Parade

Eric Kim's Easy Pork Chops Take a Flavor-Bomb Cue From Korean Cuisine

Growing up in a Korean-American household, pork was a standby on the table for New York Times food columnist Eric Kim. But his Korean-born mom (and culinary inspiration), Jean, favored fatty cuts—ribs, belly, shoulder. It wasn’t until Kim was in high school that he discovered the appeal of chops....
ABC 4

Pepperoni Pizza Roses

(Good Things Utah) Associate Producer, Savvy Jardine is showing us a treat that she learned on Instagram! Make these Pepperoni Pizza Rolls!. Cook at 425 degrees for 15 minutes. Savvy uses THIS dough recipe! Visit Foody Doses on Instagram for more recipes!
