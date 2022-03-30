ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ector County, TX

MCH daily COVID inpatient numbers as of March 30, 2022

Medical Center Hospital, 500 W 4th St, Odessa.

Medical Center Hospital daily COVID inpatient numbers as of 8:30 a.m. Wednesday.

3 COVID patients in-house (2 active cases, 1 >21 days).

Med-Surg (Non-Critical) – 3 COVID patients.

Critical Care – 0 COVID patients.

>> 0 unvaccinated, 0 vaccinated, 0 unknown.

0 COVID Patients on Ventilator.

>> 0 unvaccinated, 0 vaccinated, 0 unknown.

Age Ranges of COVID Patients – 64 years old – 87 years old.

COVID Patients from outside Ector County: 1 from Midland, 1 from Wink.

