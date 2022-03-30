ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Wednesday, March 30

By Joe Nelson
 1 day ago
Joe Nelson

Wednesday's COVID-19 update from the Minnesota Department of Health includes 356 newly reported cases and 11 newly reported deaths. The state's COVID-19 death toll is now 12,401.

Today's update includes case data that was reported in a 24-hour period ending at 4 a.m. Tuesday, March 20.

Minnesota's test positivity rate on a 7-day rolling average (through March 22) was 2.8%, having been as high as 23.7% on Jan. 21. Anything over 10% puts Minnesota in the high-risk threshold for community transmission of the coronavirus.

Hospitalizations

Through Mar. 29, the number of people with COVID-19 hospitalized in Minnesota was 194 – down from the 200 reported on Mar. 28. Of those hospitalized, 29 people are in intensive care (up from 27) and 165 are in non-ICU care (down from 171).

ICU admissions are at their lowest since mid-July 2021 and non-ICU admissions are the lowest they have been since the beginning of August 2021.

Vaccine, booster stats

As of Mar. 27, the state reported that 3,892,614 people have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 3,681,777 people have completed the vaccine series. There are 2,547,164 Minnesotans who are "up to date" with their vaccine shots, which includes boosters.

The percentage of Minnesota's population with at least one shot, based on age group:

  • 5-11: 41%
  • 12-15: 66%
  • 16-17: 69%
  • 18-49: 73%
  • 50-64: 80%
  • 65+: 97%
  • Total population: 69.9%

The percentage of Minnesota's population that have completed the vaccine series, based on age group:

  • 5-11: 37%
  • 12-15: 62%
  • 16-17: 65%
  • 18-49: 68%
  • 50-64: 78%
  • 65+: 93%
  • Total population: 66.1%

Coronavirus in Minnesota by the numbers

  • Total tests: 19,305,963 (up from 19,291,163)
  • People with at least 1 vaccine shot: 3,892,614 (up from 3,891,613)
  • People who have completed vaccine series: 3,681,777 (up from 3,680,414)
  • People up to date with their vaccine series: 2,547,164
  • Positive cases: 1,429,051 (up from 1,428,704)
  • Reinfection cases: 62,851
  • Deaths: 12,401 – 220 of which are *non-laboratory confirmed* (up from 12,390)
  • Patients no longer requiring isolation: 1,413,606 (up from 1,413,217)

* Non-laboratory confirmed deaths are patients have COVID-19 listed on the death certificate, but no documented positive laboratory test for SARS-CoV-2.

Comments / 0

