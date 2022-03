If you’ve been to a gas station recently, you know that gas prices are are at an all-time high, and if you’ve taken an Uber since March 16, those prices were probably reflected in the cost of your trip. Uber announced the new fuel surcharge on March 11 that riders will have to pay a gas surcharge on Uber rides and services of all kinds. But is Uber and Uber Eats’ fuel surcharge permanent? Unfortunately, it looks like those prices aren’t going away soon. Here’s what to know about the new fee.

TRAFFIC ・ 14 DAYS AGO