It’s been a while since Heather Webber has been on GENERAL HOSPITAL, so it’s understandable if some newer fans of the soap might need a refresher. And for the longtime viewers who just want to relive her wild and crazy life, we’ve got you covered! The role of Heather was originated back in 1976 by Georganne LaPiere, but she left after a year to try to become a movie star. Mary O’Brien took over for a couple of years, and then in 1980, Robin Mattson joined the cast of GH to make the role her own and continued playing the character on and off for decades. She hasn’t been seen since October 2016, but with Heather, you never can tell when she’ll pop up again!

