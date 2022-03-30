ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn Center, MN

4 Brooklyn Center Officers Hurt After Responding To Large Fight

By WCCO-TV Staff
CBS Minnesota
CBS Minnesota
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kZVaZ_0euK5iQN00

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Brooklyn Center police say there were multiple people arrested and several officers injured following a large fight Tuesday afternoon.

According to police, officers were dispatched to 57th and Logan avenues north at 5:01 p.m. to the report of 15 female individuals fighting.

“As the first officers arrived, the group was beginning to move south on Logan Ave N, but the fighting within the group continued,” police said.

Two female individuals who were fighting needed to be physically separated from each other, and one of them had to be taken to the ground in order to be handcuffed, according to police. While they were being detained a man arrived and began assaulting a resident of a home in the area. He was taken to the ground by officers and handcuffed, but continued to resist arrest.

“While officers were attempting to arrest the adult male, several other fights broke out within the gathering crowd,” police said.

Law enforcement officers from several other agencies responded to the incident and eventually the crowds were dispersed. All but one of those arrested were issued citations and released from the scene.

While there were no injuries reported by or observed for any of those arrested, four Brooklyn Center police officers suffered minor injuries in the incident. Those injuries did not require significant medical attention, however, police said.

The man police arrested was taken to Hennepin County Jail and booked on allegations that he obstructed the legal process with force and fifth-degree assault.

Comments / 12

jen ve
1d ago

Good. Arrest them. Charge them to the fullest. Else they will never change. Put them in jail. I hope the officers have a speedy and good recovery. Thank you for all you did.

Reply
12
Sandra Kaye
1d ago

well at least there were no guns. and everyone lived to fight another day amen

Reply
6
If you enjoy reading articles from
CBS Minnesota
CBS Minnesota

56K+

Followers

20K+

Posts

26M+

Views

Follow CBS Minnesota and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
CBS Minnesota

Driver Dies In Head-On Crash In Minneapolis

Originally published March 21 MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A driver died in a head-on crash that happened along Hiawatha Avenue in Minneapolis Monday afternoon. The Minneapolis Police Department says the crash happened at the intersection with 26th Street. A witness told WCCO that the driver of a vehicle was heading south on Hiawatha at a high rate of speed before jumping through the median and into the northbound lanes, crashing into another vehicle. The driver of the vehicle that crossed the median was extricated from the passenger side door, MPD said, and was said to be without a pulse when he was transported to the hospital. The police department later confirmed the driver had died. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the driver as 49-year-old Elbert Robinson of Minneapolis. The driver of the other vehicle was said to have suffered some facial injuries and was also transported to the hospital. That driver’s condition was not immediately available. It’s not yet clear what caused the first driver to cross over the median.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

Security Camera Captures Gun Battle at Minnesota Shopping Center

Brooklyn Park, MN - The Brooklyn Park Police Department has released an incredible photo from a video that captured a gun battle outside a shopping center Friday afternoon. Very little information has been released at this time. The suburban Minneapolis law enforcement agency did report that officers responded to reports of shots fired at the Shingle Creek Crossings retail center just before 1:40 PM. Brooklyn Park police indicated they received reports from multiple callers that three suspects were involved and left in a black Jeep Grand Cherokee.
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
CBS Minnesota

Body Discovered In Shingle Creek, Brooklyn Park Police Say

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. (WCCO) — Police in Brooklyn Park say a body was found in Shingle Creek Sunday afternoon. Officers made the discovery at about 2:45 p.m., but they didn’t specify the neighboring area. Police say Hennepin County’s water patrol assisted at the scene. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office will release the identity and official cause of death of the deceased person at a later time. Police are still investigating.
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
CBS Minnesota

4th Person Charged In Beating Death Of Minneapolis Man

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A fourth person has been charged in the beating death of a Minneapolis man last spring. Carlos Macias-Aviles is charged with two counts of second-degree murder, one with intent and one without, court documents filed in Hennepin County Thursday show. Three other people — Ivan Contreras-Sanchez, Arturo Morales-Ceras and Tomasa Leshae Martinez — have been charged in connection with the killing. According to a criminal complaint, family members reported a man — later identified as Manuel Mandujano — missing on April 4, 2021. People at an encampment for the unhoused told the family he was killed in a fight with...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Brooklyn Center, MN
City
Minneapolis, MN
Brooklyn Center, MN
Crime & Safety
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
CBS Minnesota

Liquor Store In Northern Minnesota Declared Total Loss After Fire

FRENCH TOWNSHIP, Minn. (WCCO) – A liquor store in northern Minnesota was declared a total loss after an early morning fire on Saturday. According to the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office, crews responded to the structure fire at the Side Lake Liquor store around 7 a.m. The building was declared a total loss. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
MINNESOTA STATE
Bring Me The News

Former school police officer pleads guilty to inappropriately touching 7 students

A former high school resource officer accused of inappropriately touching numerous female students has pleaded guilty. Adam G. Pelton, assigned to Park High School at the time of the incidents, filed his guilty plea Monday in Washington County Court. The 42-year-old's plea covers all seven felony criminal sexual conducts counts that had been filed against him in February of 2020.
COTTAGE GROVE, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Minneapolis Police#Wcco
Central Illinois Proud

6 arrested after large fight at Landmark Friday

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Police responded to a large fight at Landmark Recreation Center late Friday night. According to Peoria Police Public Information Officer Semone Roth, there were no serious injuries. Roth stated that Peoria Police arrested six adults in relation to this incident. The cause of the...
PEORIA, IL
KROC News

Red Solo Cup Used to Nab Minneapolis Carjacker

Minneapolis, MN (KROC-AM News) - It appears a discarded red Solo cup led to a more than four-year prison sentence in a Minnesota carjacking case. 21-year-old Delaney Harris of Chicago has been sentenced to 52 months in federal prison for a violent carjacking in Minneapolis last summer. He received the prison term last week after entering a guilty plea to a federal charge of aiding and abetting carjacking.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
KARE 11

Woman shot, killed at gathering in south Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis police say a woman has died after she was shot Friday morning in south Minneapolis. According to the Minneapolis Police Department, officers arrived to the scene of the shooting on the 1900 block of Colfax Avenue South around 7:40 a.m., and learned that a woman in her 30s had suffered from a gunshot wound. They later learned the woman had been loaded into a vehicle after the shooting, and was dropped off at Hennepin Healthcare.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE 11

Woman stabbed, set on fire in St. Paul warehouse identified

ST PAUL, Minn. — The Ramsey County Medical Examiner has identified the woman severely burned and stabbed to death inside a St. Paul warehouse Tuesday morning as Kelli R. Goodermont, 44, of Bloomington, Minnesota. Authorities have identified the suspect as Patrick Morris Simmons, 44 , also of Bloomington, who...
SAINT PAUL, MN
CBS Minnesota

Charges Dropped Against Teen In Brutal St. Paul Purse Snatching

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — The Ramsey County Attorney’s Office has dropped charges against a teenager who was earlier accused of attempting to snatch a grandmother’s purse at a St. Paul Walgreens, leaving the woman with brain bleeding, a concussion and a broken pelvis. The robbery took place two days before last Christmas on a store along Larpentur Avenue. According to a criminal complaint, an 81-year-old woman was entering when someone pulled her purse. The purse’s loop was on her shoulder, so she fell to the ground. She said the next thing she remembered was waking up in the back of...
RAMSEY COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

‘Hurtful, Invasive’: North Minneapolis Family Has Packages Stolen That Memorialized Late Father

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A north Minneapolis family says they were the target of a thief while they mourned the loss of a loved one. A week ago, their front-door camera captured video of the man they believe stole some gifts that memorialized their father who had recently passed away. “A lot of laughs. A lot of references and stuff are all to our dad,” said Vanessa DeLaire. Charismatic with a lot of wit. That’s how Vanessa DeLaire and her brother Jason Peterson DeLaire will remember their father John. He recently passed away after a three-year battle with cancer. “He was a big advocate for...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Contractor Found Dead In ‘Deep Shaft’ In Osseo

OSSEO, Minn. (WCCO) — Police in Osseo say a contractor was found dead at the bottom of a “deep shaft” Saturday night. Officers were performing a welfare check at 316 Second Street NE after the contractor was not heard from for several hours. He was found dead inside just after 8 p.m., the Osseo Police Department said. Police said his death appeared accidental, and it is being investigated.
OSSEO, MN
CBS Minnesota

Suspect Arrested After 35-Year-Old Woman Found Stabbed To Death In Champlin

CHAMPLIN, Minn. (WCCO) — Police in Champlin are investigating after a 35-year-old woman was apparently stabbed to death. Police say that the woman — identified as Peachu Yates — was found in the front yard of a residence on Thousand Pines Entry. When responding officers found her at about 9:30 p.m. Monday, she was bleeding and not breathing. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Tuesday morning, police said a suspect in Yates’ death was arrested in Fargo. Police did not identify the suspect.
CHAMPLIN, MN
CBS Minnesota

CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis, MN
56K+
Followers
20K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

WCCO-TV is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country.

 https://minnesota.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy