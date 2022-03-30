4 Brooklyn Center Officers Hurt After Responding To Large Fight

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Brooklyn Center police say there were multiple people arrested and several officers injured following a large fight Tuesday afternoon.

According to police, officers were dispatched to 57th and Logan avenues north at 5:01 p.m. to the report of 15 female individuals fighting.

“As the first officers arrived, the group was beginning to move south on Logan Ave N, but the fighting within the group continued,” police said.

Two female individuals who were fighting needed to be physically separated from each other, and one of them had to be taken to the ground in order to be handcuffed, according to police. While they were being detained a man arrived and began assaulting a resident of a home in the area. He was taken to the ground by officers and handcuffed, but continued to resist arrest.

“While officers were attempting to arrest the adult male, several other fights broke out within the gathering crowd,” police said.

Law enforcement officers from several other agencies responded to the incident and eventually the crowds were dispersed. All but one of those arrested were issued citations and released from the scene.

While there were no injuries reported by or observed for any of those arrested, four Brooklyn Center police officers suffered minor injuries in the incident. Those injuries did not require significant medical attention, however, police said.

The man police arrested was taken to Hennepin County Jail and booked on allegations that he obstructed the legal process with force and fifth-degree assault.