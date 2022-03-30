ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
COVID In Minnesota: MDH Reports 356 Cases, 11 Deaths

By WCCO-TV Staff
 1 day ago

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Health officials in Minnesota reported 356 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, along with 11 more deaths.

There have now been 1,429,051 positive cases in the state, including 62,851 reinfections. COVID-19 has killed 12,401 Minnesotans.

The state’s rolling average positivity rate was last reported at 2.8%, a very slight uptick from the previous mark of 2.7%. The figure for daily new cases per 100,000 residents has held steady at 6.8% for the last couple of reports.

As of Tuesday, there were 194 COVID-19 patients in Minnesota hospitals, with 29 of those requiring intensive care.

The state has now administered more than 9.5 million vaccine doses. Only about 46% of the eligible population are up to date with their vaccine doses, according to MDH.

WCCO-TV is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country.

