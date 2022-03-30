ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Whiskey Review: Westland 8th Annual Peat Week Festival American Single Malt Whiskey

By Suzanne Bayard
thewhiskeywash.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEditor’s Note: This whiskey was provided to us as a review sample by Westland Distillery. This in no way, per our editorial policies, influenced the final outcome of this review. It should also be noted that by clicking the buy link towards the bottom of this review our site receives a...

thewhiskeywash.com

Comments / 0

Related
Gear Patrol

Keeper's Heart Irish + American Whiskey Is the Perfect Compliment to St. Patrick's Day

In a crowded whiskey market, there's no one quite like Keeper's Heart. Informed by both American and Irish distilling traditions, the label's flagship bottle blends the know-how and technique of two of the world's most important whiskey-producing nations. Crafted with a team led by Brian Nation, the Master Distiller's expertise takes inspiration from a background that includes work with some of the most recognizable names in the Irish whiskey industry — including Jameson, Redbreast and Powers whiskeys. Alongside Nation is David Perkins, a key collaborator whose background as the founder of Utah's High West Distillery brings a distinctly American perspective to the partnership. As for what's in the bottle, Keeper's Heart Irish + American blended whiskey is a combination of Irish Triple Distilled Pot Still Whiskey, Irish Grain Whiskey, and American Rye. Fans of whiskey on both sides of the Atlantic will note Irish whiskey's signature baking spice profile mixed with American whiskey's distinctly sweet, oaky palate. Neat, on the rocks or served in a cocktail, if you're looking for a whiskey to add to your bar cart this St. Patrick's Day (and keep in the rotation all year long), this whiskey ticks all the boxes. Learn more at the link down below; Keeper's Heart is also available in 21 states on Reserve Bar.
DRINKS
Food & Wine

What's Your Chardonnay?

A deep dive into the shape-shifting, polarizing grape that’s America’s favorite—and most misunderstood—variety. I got my start in wine with Chardonnay, a million years or so ago in 1997, helping out with the harvest at a winery in the Santa Cruz Mountains. The winery's Chardonnay was emblematic of the era: ripe with apricot and tropical fruit notes, fermented and aged in new oak, buttery and almost unctuous. And yet it was also somehow zippy with citrus acidity. A recent vintage had gotten a 92-point score from a famous wine magazine, but the winemaker laughed dismissively when I asked him about it. "Of course it did! I acidified the shit out of it because I knew they'd love that. Idiots." Then he wandered off, pumping his arms like a weight lifter and grunting "fat oak, fat oak, fat oak!" Interesting guy. Safe to say I learned a lot that fall. 
DRINKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy