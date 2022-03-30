Whiskey Review: Westland 8th Annual Peat Week Festival American Single Malt Whiskey

In a crowded whiskey market, there's no one quite like Keeper's Heart. Informed by both American and Irish distilling traditions, the label's flagship bottle blends the know-how and technique of two of the world's most important whiskey-producing nations. Crafted with a team led by Brian Nation, the Master Distiller's expertise takes inspiration from a background that includes work with some of the most recognizable names in the Irish whiskey industry — including Jameson, Redbreast and Powers whiskeys. Alongside Nation is David Perkins, a key collaborator whose background as the founder of Utah's High West Distillery brings a distinctly American perspective to the partnership. As for what's in the bottle, Keeper's Heart Irish + American blended whiskey is a combination of Irish Triple Distilled Pot Still Whiskey, Irish Grain Whiskey, and American Rye. Fans of whiskey on both sides of the Atlantic will note Irish whiskey's signature baking spice profile mixed with American whiskey's distinctly sweet, oaky palate. Neat, on the rocks or served in a cocktail, if you're looking for a whiskey to add to your bar cart this St. Patrick's Day (and keep in the rotation all year long), this whiskey ticks all the boxes. Learn more at the link down below; Keeper's Heart is also available in 21 states on Reserve Bar.

DRINKS ・ 15 DAYS AGO