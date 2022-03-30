Illinois DCFS To Observe Child Abuse Prevention Month In Apri

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Illinois Department of Children and Family Services Director Marc Smith has now been slapped with an eighth contempt of court order for failing to place a teen in the department's care appropriately. The order was issued by Juvenile Court Judge and former County Public Guardian Patrick Murphy. In this case, a 14-year-old girl was taken into temporary DCFS custody last September. Since then, she has been moved 21 times. She was stuck in a psychiatric hospital and was then moved around to different shelters, hospital emergency rooms, DCFS offices, and emergency foster placements. In February, the judge...

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 7 DAYS AGO