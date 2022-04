FARMINGTON — Several area and local prep basketball players were named to the 2022 All-State teams this week by the New Mexico High School Coaches Association. In boys basketball, Navajo Prep's Dontrelle Denetso was named to the Class 3A first team's roster after leading the Eagles into the second round of the New Mexico Activities Association's state tournament.

