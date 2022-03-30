ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amazon Prime is giving away eight free games in April

By Kyle Campbell
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tzTx8_0euK0Kc600

There’s no better way to kick off a new month than with free stuff, and Prime Gaming is giving away eight games this April.

April’s free games with Prime Gaming for April 2022 include:

  • The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion
  • Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville
  • Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion
  • Monkey Island 2 Special Edition
  • Typing Chronicles
  • Nanotale
  • Guild of Ascension
  • Galaxy of Pen and Paper
  • House of 1000 Doors: Family Secrets

These games will be available from April 1 to April 30. So you have an entire month to scoop up Oblivion. That’s what most people are after, right? Nobody’s played that one in the last sixteen years, after all.

As always, there are Prime Gaming in-game drops for several popular titles like HearthStone, League of Legends, Splitgate, Battlefield 2042, and Overwatch.

There are still time left to claim March’s free titles with Prime Gaming, which include:

  • Madden NFL 22
  • Surviving Mars
  • Crypto Against All Odds
  • looK INside
  • Pesterquest
  • SteamWorld Quest: Hand of Gilgamech
  • The Stillness of the Wind

You have until March 31 to pick these up. That’s tomorrow, as of this post, by the way.

Remember that all Prime Gaming is just part of a standard Amazon Prime membership at no additional charge.

Written by Kyle Campbell on behalf of GLHF.

