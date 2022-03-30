Eric Church fans are rightfully furious after he canceled a San Antonio concert to watch Duke - North Carolina

A lot of college hoops fans probably didn’t expect to see North Carolina in the Final Four of the men’s NCAA tournament.

But there the No. 8-seeded Tar Heels are, getting ready to play their rival Duke in what could be Mike Krzyzewski’s final game if UNC wins.

Country star Eric Church might have been one of those fans, because he had a concert planned for Saturday night in San Antonio. That is, until he canceled it, because he’s going to cheer on North Carolina.

Church canceled the concert, and fans were rightfully furious. Let’s run through this whole thing, because that’s just WILD.

Here's what he said

Via Variety, here’s his statement:

Church’s message to fans read: “This Saturday, my family and I are going to stand together to cheer on the Tar Heels as the team has made it to the Final Four. As a lifelong Carolina basketball fan, I’ve watched Carolina and Duke battle over the year but to have them matchup in the Final Four for the first time in history of the NCAA Tournament is any sports enthusiast’s dream.” He continued, “This is also the most selfish thing I’ve ever asked the Choir to do: to give up your Saturday night plans with us so that I can have this moment with my family and sports community. However, it’s that same type of passion felt by the people who fill the seats at our concerts that makes us want to be part of a crowd at a game of this significance. Woody Durham always said, ‘Go where you go and do what you do.’ [T]hanks for letting me go here and be with the Tar Heels.”

Fans are not happy

Not great!