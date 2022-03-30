ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Genshin Impact: Unlocking the Chasm's Artifact Sphere in Update 2.6

By GLHF
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 1 day ago
Update 2.6 for Genshin Impact has expanded Liyue with an extensive subregion: The Great Chasm contains an above-ground as well as underground area – the latter you have to open first by completing a quest, which our guide to opening the chasm can help you with. This area contains various puzzles to solve that are connected with the Geo energy of the region. One of these puzzles will lead you to the game’s latest Artifact Sphere, where you’ll get the newest sets introduced in the recent patch, Vermilion Hereafter and Echoes of an Offering. In this guide, we’ll show you how to unlock the Great Chasm’s Artifact Sphere in Genshin Impact 2.6.

Unlocking the Artifact Sphere in the Chasm

You can find the Artifact Sphere in the northern area of the Great Chasm at Fu’ao Vale, but it is located under a rock there, and there doesn’t seem to be an obvious path down. This area stands out because of another peculiarity: huge rocks, glowing with Geo energy, protrude from the ground. These crystals serve as enormous versions of the pillars that you will use to solve the Geo symbol puzzles scattered around the area. If you attack the rock formation with a Geo attack, it will trigger a shockwave. We have a guide handy for you here, which explains how these puzzles work in detail.

In the western part of this area, you will find a lone enemy in front of a pressure plate that can be triggered by putting a Geo construct on top. Activate this ground plate with the Traveler’s or Zhongli’s ability. This will create several flying rings in the air behind you that will lead you to a chest. This is not very valuable in itself, but the treasure sits on top of one of the enormous boulders that brim with Geo energy. Secure the treasure and then strike the boulder with a Geo attack. The resulting shockwave will eventually spread to your Geo construct on the pressure plate, and from it, it will expand to the rock wall.

This will not reveal any treasure chest, but will instead shatter the cliffside. This opens a tunnel into the rocky ground that will lead you to the Artifact Sphere, where you can farm Vermilion Hereafter and Echoes of an Offering. Just walk up to the Sphere and activate it, and you’ll be able to teleport here in the future.

If you are currently still working on opening the entrance to the underground of the Great Chasm, this passage will lead you directly to one of the stone seals that you need to destroy. Also, take advantage of the latest promo code for Genshin Impact to get free Primogems.

Written by Marco Wutz on behalf of GLHF.

