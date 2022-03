In an event that will be open to the public, Katie Abrahamson-Henderson will be introduced this afternoon in Athens: the former Lady Dogs basketball player is returning to UGA, filling the head coaching vacancy that opened with last week’s departure of former Coach Joni Taylor, who now heads the women’s basketball program at Texas A&M. Coach Abe, who most recently coached at Central Florida, has an introduction that is set for 3:30 at Stegeman Coliseum. From UGA Sports Communications…

ATHENS, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO