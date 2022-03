MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A hearing Friday in Miami-Dade Courts addressed an emergency motion regarding Miami Beach’s curfew, but the judge upheld the midnight to 6 a.m. curfew. “If your livelihood depends on the tips and hourly wages you make during that period of time this is a devastating impact on your livelihood that’s designed to deal with a problem that doesn’t exist,” said attorney Paul Schwiep, representing plaintiff Papi Steak. In the filing, the plaintiff said that they would lose hundreds of thousands of dollars in revenue pulling back operating hours and that some of their busiest operating times are during Spring...

MIAMI BEACH, FL ・ 5 DAYS AGO