California Forced To Extend Rent Protections For The Fourth Time

Photo: Getty Images

California's top legislative leaders have approved a last-minute deal to pause all evictions for another three months. According to CBS8 , the state's rent relief program has struggled to provide the relief promised to thousands of households that applied for aid.

As of last week, CBS8 reports the state has paid $2.4 billion to about 214,000 households which is less than half of all who applied for aid. This will be the fourth time California has extended eviction protections since the pandemic started.

“It is on us to take care of the thousands of Californians — landlords and tenants alike — who reached out to COVID-19 emergency rental assistance programs for help and still have their applications pending,” Assemblymember Tim Grayson , the bill’s co-author, said in a statement. “It would be cruel, wasteful and unfair to subject these Californians to eviction or the loss of rental income now, when they have done everything asked of them, and distribution of their emergency rental assistance is imminent."

Renters who do not apply to the program by the Thursday, March 31, deadline will not receive any protection. You can apply HERE .

According to CBS8 , California has roughly $5.4 billion in federal funds to help qualified applicants with 100% of unpaid rent dating back to April 2020.