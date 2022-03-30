ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

Madeleine Albright: Memoriam and Reminiscence | Opinion

By Philip C. Bobbitt
Newsweek
Newsweek
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Historians and policy analysts will remember Madeleine Albright best for her dedication to liberal democracy—inclusive public institutions, multiparty elections, human rights and the rule of law—to which she was willing to commit American...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 1

Related
WGRZ TV

Democrats, Republicans react to Madeleine Albright's death

WASHINGTON — Madeleine Albright, the female U.S. secretary of state, has died at 84 years old. President Bill Clinton chose Albright as America’s top diplomat in 1996, and she served in that capacity for the last four years of the Clinton administration. She had previously been Clinton's ambassador to the United Nations.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
State
Washington State
State
Maine State
Fox News

US commander estimates nearly three-quarters of Russian forces are dedicated to Ukraine

Gen. Tod Wolters, head of U.S. European Command, said Tuesday that Russia has devoted the vast majority of its military personnel to the invasion of Ukraine. During a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing, Sen. Angus King, D-Maine, noted the large number of Russian reserves committed to the cause, and he asked Wolters what portion of the Russian military was now involved in the invasion.
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Madeleine Albright
Person
Henry Kissinger
Person
Hillary Clinton
Person
Condoleezza Rice
Person
Zbigniew Brzezinski
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene mocked for calling Biden ‘commander and chief’ after gazpacho gaffe

Marjorie Taylor Greene, the Republican Congresswoman who has made a name for herself with misstatements and an embrace of racist, sometimes violent conspiracy theories, has once again run into ridicule by mangling the name of the most famous job in the US.Ms Greene was responding to a tweet from longtime conservative journalist and Trump critic Bill Kristol, who had called her out for deriding the US government and defence infrastructure. “This isn’t the team you bet on,” she declared, to which Mr Kristol responded: “@RepMTG recommends betting against America.”“I tell you what pumpkin,” she replied, deploying a strange...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Memoriam#Reminiscence#American#Nazis#Communists#White House
Daily Mail

Putin and his high command 'are already hunkering in secret bunkers' - after Kremlin spokesman said Russia would use nukes in face of 'existential threat'

New evidence has emerged Vladimir Putin and his highest ranking commanders are running the war in Ukraine from top secret nuclear bunkers. Movements of planes used by top Kremlin officials show Putin may be in a hideaway near Surgut, in western Siberia, it has been claimed. His defence minister Sergei...
POLITICS
Axios

John Bolton recalls discussing burner phones with Trump

Former national security adviser John Bolton told CBS News Tuesday that former President Trump used the phrase "burner phones" several times in discussions during his presidency. Why it matters: CBS and the Washington Post reported that White House records submitted to the House panel investigating the Capitol riot show a...
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
World War II
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene panned as ‘useful idiot’ for Putin after speech full of Biden conspiracy theories

Critics are slamming Georgia representative Marjorie Taylor Greene as one of Vladimir Putin’s “useful idiots” after the Republican gave a speech on Wednesday with numerous false or misleading claims about the Ukraine invasion that echoed Russian talking points.The far-right congresswoman gave a speech on Facebook Live on Wednesday night following Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s address to a joint session of Congress.In her remarks, Rep Greene said, “If we truly care about suffering and death on our television screens, we cannot fund more of it by sending money and weaponry to Ukraine to fight a war they cannot possibly win.”She...
POLITICS
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
849K+
Followers
87K+
Post
784M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy