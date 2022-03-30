ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

'Jeopardy!' Glitch Shows Contestant's Final Score Before End of Show

By Ryan Smith
Newsweek
Newsweek
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

On Monday's installment of "Jeopardy!" returning champ Jackie Kelly's final score was briefly flashed up on screen several minutes before the show...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 2

Related
goodhousekeeping.com

'Jeopardy!' Fans Have Strong Opinions After Mayim Bialik Reveals Her Future on the Show

Almost one year since Mayim Bialik hosted her first Jeopardy! episode, she’s getting candid about wanting to stay at the lectern for good. Before kicking off a new week of clues and answers, The Big Bang Theory alum attended the 27th Critics' Choice Awards on Sunday night, and she opened up about what her future on Jeopardy! might look like. Speaking with Entertainment Tonight on the red carpet, Mayim revealed that her time on the quiz show is slowing coming to an end and if it were up to her, she would continue standing at the podium. According to the Call Me Kat star, she will be recording new episodes until this spring. But after that, she doesn’t know what will happen.
TV & VIDEOS
goodhousekeeping.com

'Jeopardy!' Fans Can't Stop Congratulating Ken Jennings on His Incredible Hosting News

The Jeopardy! fandom never passes up an opportunity to celebrate Ken Jennings. Since the Jeopardy! legend first stepped up to the lectern in January 2021, he has officially hosted 100 episodes of the quiz show. Though a new permanent Jeopardy! host has yet to be announced, fans are wholeheartedly celebrating the TV personality’s latest accomplishment.
TV SHOWS
Popculture

Mayim Bialik Reveals How Long She's Hosting 'Jeopardy!'

Mayim Bialik doesn't want to leave the Jeopardy! stage anytime soon. As the Big Bang Theory alum continues her stint as temporary host, she opened up about her future with the long-running game show on Sunday, revealing that she would love to stay on as Jeopardy!'s permanent host, something that may not be too much of a high hope.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ken Jennings
Person
Mayim Bialik
Person
Jackie Kelly
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Longtime Girlfriend Of Tiger Woods

It was a special week for Tiger Woods. Woods, who’s one year recovered from his serious car accident which produced multiple life-threatening leg injuries, was inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame. The 46-year-old golfer was introduced at the Hall of Fame by his daughter, Sam. He was...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Scott Bakula Lands New Show After 'NCIS: New Orleans' Cancellation

Scott Bakula will star in Unbroken, the NBC pilot that will likely be compared to Yellowstone if it succeeds. The pilot was written by Shaun Cassidy and focuses on three ranch families in California. Bakula was recently seen in CBS' NCIS: New Orleans, which was canceled last year. The Quantum...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Daily Double#Vietnamese
Primetimer

Tom Bergeron tweets "Karma's a bitch" after Dancing with the Stars' executive producer is ousted after five seasons

Andrew Llinares is out after joining Dancing as its boss for the all-athlete Season 26 through the most recent Season 30, according to Deadline. Llinares oversaw the exits of longtime Dancing host Bergeron and co-host Erin Andrews in July 2020 ahead of Season 29. Bergeron's replacement, Tyra Banks, has polarized viewers and one. Dancing pro says the massive changes has turned Dancing into the "MTV music awards." Asked to respond to Llinares' exit, Bergeron tweeted "Karma’s a bitch" with a winking emoji. Dancing is expected to be renewed for Season 31.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Jeopardy!
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Glitch
Popculture

Long-Running Soap Opera Officially Canceled After Decades on TV

After falling under threat of cancellation at the start of February, the end has officially come for Neighbours. The long-running Australian soap opera ran for 37 seasons and some 9000 episodes but ends after losing its primary source of funding, U.K.'s Channel 5. The show's social media account confirmed the...
TV SERIES
countryliving.com

Watch Carrie Underwood's Jaw-Dropping Entrance at the Academy of Country Music Awards

Take notes people because singer Carrie Underwood sure knows how to make one heck of an entrance!. After leaving everyone speechless with her mini dress number on the red carpet, the "Cowboy Casanova" singer joined forces with Jason Aldean for a performance that brought the house down at the 2022 ACM Awards. The two performed their duet, "If I Didn't Love You."
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Canceled CBS Series Lands Premiere Date at New Network

All Rise, a CBS series that was previously canceled at the network, is coming back on a new channel and it has a tentative premiere date for the upcoming third season. According to Entertainment Tonight, All Rise Season 3 will land at the OWN network in June, with 20 all-new episodes. OWN will also re-air Seasons 1 and 2 of All Rise, ahead of the Season 3 debut. The first two seasons are currently streaming on Hulu and HBO Max, with Season 3 scheduled to become available on the streaming outlets at a later date following its broadcast debut.
TV SERIES
goodhousekeeping.com

Mayim Bialik Didn't Hold Back Addressing the Big 'Jeopardy!' Change That Made Fans Upset

Jeopardy! host Mayim Bialik is setting the record straight about her recent language on the quiz show. With season 38 of Jeopardy! about halfway through, The Big Bang Theory actress continues playing tag team with Jeopardy! legend Ken Jennings at the lectern. In her latest run sharing clues and answers with contestants, Jeopardy! fans noticed that Mayim switched up the script on the trivia show. Instead of calling the first part of the show "the Jeopardy! round," she started referring to it as "Single Jeopardy!" and it didn’t go over well with folks watching from home.
TV & VIDEOS
womansday.com

Kelly Ripa Reveals the Real Reason Behind Her Recent Absence From 'Live'

Kelly Ripa returned to Live With Kelly and Ryan on Monday after taking a break from the popular daytime TV talk show. However, many fans might not have noticed Kelly's absence after she prerecorded segments before she left. When the former actress returned to Live she revealed to fellow Live...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'The Masked Singer': Cyclops Is a Beloved TV Actor

The Masked Singer Season 7 aired the Round 1 finals on Wednesday night, and two fan-favorites went home. Following last week's unmasking of Ram, new performances from Thingamabob, Cyclops and Firefly faced off in a triple threat. Cyclops was the first of the three eliminated. Scroll through to discover the identity of this one-eyed crooner (if you weren't already watching via FuboTV or another live service). Spoilers ahead!
TV & VIDEOS
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
849K+
Followers
87K+
Post
784M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy