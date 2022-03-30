‘Throuple,’ ‘Nordic Noir’ + Over 200 Words and Phrases Added to the Dictionary in 2022

Last week, I was enjoying a thick dollop of yogurt when I heard laughter, followed by murmurs: “Fascinating. I’ve never seen someone eat cream cheese with a spoon before.” It was an entertaining moment but, to be real, it had to be recognized by the outside world. I grabbed my phone, translated the story into text-speak, and sent it to a WhatsApp group of close friends. But as soon as I sent the message, I regretted it. Did it seem like I was complaining? Was I oversharing? Was this even a funny story? It was the same feeling that I had in ninth grade when a girl asked me if I thought she was pretty and I responded not-so-gracefully: “I really hope a time machine tumbles from the clouds and offers me a redo”. My 14-year-old prayers went unanswered but, this time, the WhatsApp gods had my back. Crying-laughter emojis were replaced by one sentence: This message was deleted.

WHATSAPP ・ 12 DAYS AGO