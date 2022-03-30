ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

‘Throuple,’ ‘Nordic Noir’ + Over 200 Words and Phrases Added to the Dictionary in 2022

By Lauryn Snapp
 7 hours ago
Every year, Dictionary.com bestows society with a special gift: a contemporary new batch of words in the English language. In 2022, the popular phrasebook has added a whopping 235 words to its Rolodex of phrases and idioms. But they didn't stop there. To help better explain life and make...

Marie Claire

20 Life-Changing Books Everyone Should Read At Least Once

Books are a safe haven that help us escape the harsh edges of our lives, but every once in a while we come across a book that follows us into the real world. A book that hurdles us into a state of self-reflection and completely revamps our personal perspective. Life-changing books are hard to find, but completely impossible to forget when we do. From Toni Morrison's Beloved to Don Miguel Ruiz's The Four Agreements to Elizabeth Gilbert's Eat, Pray, Love, we rounded up some bestsellers that have left their mark on millions, below.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
MarketWatch

Is this the most outrageous tipping request you’ve ever heard? ‘I looked at the sales person with a confused expression’

Your response to the person who was asked to tip using a touchscreen in a coffee house and an ice cream parlor, among other places. I also have a story. I recently paid $3,000 for new windows. When the salesman came by to collect the payment and see that the job was completed, he handed me his payment device. There were “15%, 20% or other” tipping options across the top.
ECONOMY
Books & Literature
Entertainment
Daily Mail

Helium-3 is leaking from Earth's core, scientists discover, adding evidence to the theory that our planet formed in a solar nebula billons of years ago

Helium-3, a rare isotope of helium gas, has been found leaking out of the Earth's core, adding evidence to the theory the planet formed in a solar nebula. Some natural processes can produce helium-3, but it is made primarily in nebulae - massive, spinning clouds of gas and dust, with most traced back to the Big Bang.
ASTRONOMY
101.9 KING FM

Watch a Farmer Cradle a Donkey While Singing ‘Over the Rainbow’

I have now officially seen it all. A farmer has captured the imagination of the internet by cradling a donkey while singing "Over the Rainbow" and it is wonderful. Really. This man is known as Mr. Donkers on TikTok. I'm gonna take a wild guess that it has something to do with his donkeys (or at least I hope). There's no reason or location given, but a quiet moment has been shared with him consoling a donkey in the most Wizard of Oz way possible.
ANIMALS
NWI.com

BOOKS: 'The human side of the supernatural' explored in new novel

When she was nine, Shea Collins managed to outwit and escape a child predator, hiding as he searched for her before moving on to his next victim. Still traumatized two decades later, Shea keeps to herself, working as a medical receptionist during the day and at night holing up in her apartment, heating up single serve frozen lasagna in her microwave while researching unsolved true crimes for her blog, "The Book of Cold Cases."
BOOKS & LITERATURE
KRQE News 13

Best English to Dutch dictionary

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. With just 60,000 words, Dutch is often promoted as one of the easiest languages for native English speakers to learn. Heavily associated with Germanic languages, it features some of the longest compound words and many complicated pronunciations. For that reason, when studying this language, you’ll need a good English to Dutch dictionary.
EUROPE
YourErie

Say lumberjill: campaign to get word in dictionary

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Say lumberjill. That’s the new campaign from Axe Women Loggers of Maine. Erie residents are familiar with the logging team. In December 2021, the team launched its own hot sauce at the Lavender Rabbit on West 26th Street. “One of the ladies on our team grew up near Erie,” said the team’s founder […]
ERIE, PA
Yale Daily News

WKND’s Guilty Pleasures

Last week, I was enjoying a thick dollop of yogurt when I heard laughter, followed by murmurs: “Fascinating. I’ve never seen someone eat cream cheese with a spoon before.” It was an entertaining moment but, to be real, it had to be recognized by the outside world. I grabbed my phone, translated the story into text-speak, and sent it to a WhatsApp group of close friends. But as soon as I sent the message, I regretted it. Did it seem like I was complaining? Was I oversharing? Was this even a funny story? It was the same feeling that I had in ninth grade when a girl asked me if I thought she was pretty and I responded not-so-gracefully: “I really hope a time machine tumbles from the clouds and offers me a redo”. My 14-year-old prayers went unanswered but, this time, the WhatsApp gods had my back. Crying-laughter emojis were replaced by one sentence: This message was deleted.
WHATSAPP
101.9 KING FM

How to Make Your Instagram Timeline Chronological

Wondering how to change your Instagram feed to chronological order? We've got you covered. Instagram has finally listened and given its users the ability to make their timeline chronological again. On Wednesday (March 23), the social media giant activated the option for users to switch their feeds to a chronological timeline.
CELL PHONES
Deseret News

How the golden rule brings Americans together

In a country rife with divisions, here’s one thing Americans agree on, whether young or old, Christian or secular, Democrat or Republican: the value of the golden rule. A new survey from Deseret News and The Marist Poll showed that 92% of U.S. adults say the call to “do unto others as they would do unto you” is a “very necessary” or “necessary” part of their personal lives. Strong levels of support for the golden rule can be found in every major faith group, at every education level and in every generation.
RELIGION
101.9 KING FM

Ryan Reynolds Now Stars In Three of the Ten Most Popular Netflix Films Ever

For the third straight week, the most watched movie on Netflix around the world was The Adam Project, the sci-fi action movie starring Mark Ruffalo, Jennifer Garner, Catherine Keener, and its handsome, wisecracking, Canadian leading man, Ryan Reynolds. Netflix users watched 31,700,00 minutes worth of The Adam Project last week, nearly double the amount they watched of the second-most popular movie on the streaming service, Rescued By Ruby (17,030,000 minutes).
MOVIES
101.9 KING FM

New on Netflix in April: All 110 Movies and Shows

Once again we come to a new month, and once Netflix has outdone itself. They list over 110 new films, shows, and library titles coming to the service next month. That works out to more than three new things to watch every single day in April. Who has time to do all that? Even the guy who started Netflix, famed tech pioneer Roger P. Netflix, does not have enough time in his day to watch all this stuff.
TV & VIDEOS
