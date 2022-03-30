Firefighters pull woman trapped in Koreatown trash chute to safety

LOS ANGELES (KNX) — Firefighters rescued a woman trapped in a trash chute in a Koreatown apartment building, authorities said Wednesday. The woman was trapped about 20 feet down from the roof Tuesday evening.

FIrefighters responded to the 800 block of South Hobart Boulevard at about 8:15 p.m., the Los Angeles Fire Departmnet said. A search and rescue team was dispatched to the scene, along with heavy-rescue specialists. The womanw as reportedly freed after about one hour, according to the LAFD.

The woman did not appear to be injured.

“Firefighters deployed a rope system from the roof, secured the patient and lowered her down to the ground," the LAFD's Margaret Stewart said in a statement.

It was not immediately clear how the woman came to be lodged in the chute.

