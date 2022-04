Pretty much everyone gets along on the sitcom inspired by professional bowler Tom Smallwood, says Angie Han. "In some ways, the relentless pleasantness works against the show," says Han. "How We Roll is almost insistently lacking in any kind of edginess, which means there’s also not much about it to separate it from the seemingly endless array of comedy options airing right now." Han adds: "At the same time, How We Roll‘s total lack of interest in controversy or commentary makes it easy to watch, maybe even soothing. With an experienced team behind the scenes — creator Mark Gross’ credits include Mike & Molly and Man with a Plan, and director Mark Cendrowski is known for directing most of The Big Bang Theory — the series feels as polished and familiar as one of the blond wood lanes in Archie’s bowling alley."

