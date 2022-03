The Boston Bruins have remained competitive for over a decade, and this season hasn’t changed that. At this juncture of the campaign, they have a 41-19-5 record and are gearing up for another playoff run. Yet, their roster is also getting older, so this is something that could potentially change soon. Thus, the development of their top prospects is crucial if they wish to maintain their status as contenders for several more years. These three youngsters, in particular, need to have an impact in the next few seasons to help with this goal. Let’s now go over why.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO