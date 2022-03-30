ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Opelika, AL

Eric Church cancels performance to attend UNC-Duke matchup

By Emily Mikkelsen
WRBL News 3
WRBL News 3
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Hh776_0euJta7N00

(WGHP) — Saturday night, people all across the state are going to be cheering for their favorite shade of blue as Duke and Carolina go head to head.

More News from WRBL

Lots of basketball fans are looking forward to the matchup, especially with Coach K set to retire. This is going to be a matchup for the ages, everyone pretty much agrees.

One performer is joining North Carolinians in dropping everything to watch the match Saturday, though he had some pretty big plans that night!

Jamie Williams hired as Athletic Director for Opelika City Schools

Country music superstar Eric Church is canceling a concert Saturday in San Antonio just to attend the big game.

Church was born in Caldwell County and, well, his blood runs Carolina blue for sure! The NYPost reports that he’s asking the “Church Choir” to forgive him for this last-minute change of plans .

He called the move “selfish” but asked for understanding as he celebrates his team with his family and the sports community.

No matter the outcome, this will be a matchup for the ages. For their part, some Church fans have started tweeting “Go Duke!” which is probably the harshest insult imaginable for the UNC diehard.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sports

Houston volleyball players called out by school's football stars for appearing in racist video

A pair of University of Houston volleyball players were allegedly captured in a video laughing while driving past a Columbus, Texas, oak tree where a mob lynched two Black teenagers in 1935. An anonymous Twitter user posted a video of the incident on Sunday. The user claimed freshman volleyball player Ryleigh Whitekettle filmed and posted the video on her Snapchat, and its original caption read, "this is the hanging tree where we used to hang people."
HOUSTON, TX
FanSided

UNC basketball: Hubert Davis record vs. Duke as a player

Hubert Davis has led his alma mater to the Final Four in his first season as head coach, but when did he play for North Carolina?. Hubert Davis paid his dues for years as an assistant coach at North Carolina under Roy Williams, also serving as head coach of the junior varsity team. He took over for the legendary coach this year, and Davis has led his alma mater in the Final Four. The Tar Heels will face their chief rival Duke on Saturday.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Opelika, AL
Sports
City
Opelika, AL
Local
Alabama College Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
Local
Alabama College Basketball
Local
Alabama Basketball
WXII 12

Winston-Salem's Dave Odom shares thoughts on Duke/UNC Final Four

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — While millions of college basketball fans will be glued to Saturday night's historic meeting between North Carolina and Duke in the Final Four, few people have ties to the game and its coaches as strong or unique as Winston-Salem's Dave Odom. Odom spent a dozen seasons...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eric Church
WCNC

Cooper: North Carolina is 'center of college basketball universe'

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — North Carolina takes its college basketball seriously. So seriously, in fact, that Gov. Roy Cooper issued a proclamation Thursday declaring the state is the "center of the college basketball universe." Duke and North Carolina, arguably the two biggest rivals in all of sports, will meet in...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Triad travel agent: Getting to New Orleans Final Four worse than Super Bowl

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Some are preparing to make the 800-mile trip to see Duke and UNC face off in the Final Four but it won't be easy or cheap. Travel agent Shane Lawrence at Imagine Travel in Greensboro said the never before seen March Madness matchup makes for one of the most difficult bookings he's ever seen, even compared to the Panther's most recent Super Bowl appearance.
GREENSBORO, NC
Tampa Bay Times

Why USF Bulls aren’t streaming their spring football game

TAMPA — USF is not streaming its April 9 spring football game online or broadcasting it elsewhere to add a layer of mystery to the Bulls’ Sept. 3 opener against BYU. “I would rather them figure out the first half of the game in the fall … than to just put it on a platter and show them,” coach Jeff Scott said Thursday.
TAMPA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unc#Church Choir#San Antonio#Carolina Blue#Wghp#Wrbl Lots#North Carolinians#Nypost#The Church Choir#Nexstar Media Inc
Whiskey Riff

Eric Church Cancels San Antonio Show Last Minute To Attend Final Four Game Between Duke And Carolina… Fans Are PISSED

I’ve seen some wild shit growing up not too far from the Tobacco Road rivalries. March Madness in North Carolina is basically a statewide holiday akin to Christmas or Easter, and I remember numerous times in school when teachers rolled in an old box TV on a cart just to watch the games during class time. Two of the most bitter rivals in all of college basketball are set to square off this weekend as part of the Final Four […] The post Eric Church Cancels San Antonio Show Last Minute To Attend Final Four Game Between Duke And Carolina… Fans Are PISSED first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of North Carolina
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
Collin Cunningham

Thursday in Charlotte: I-85 crashes this week, Myers Park HS forfeits football season and more

(Yassine Khalfalli/Unsplash) (CHARLOTTE, N.C.) Good morning, Charlotteans! It is Thursday, March 31, and for the last day of Music Month we'll be previewing J. Cole's Dreamville Festival, which comes to Raleigh courtesy of the Fayetteville-raised rapper this weekend. Before that, we recount a series of crashes that caused fatal injuries and backups on Interstate 85 near the Queen City this week.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WRBL News 3

WRBL News 3

14K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WRBL News 3 is a proud member of Nexstar, Inc. serving the Columbus, Georgia and Auburn/Opelika, Alabama area.

 https://wrbl.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy