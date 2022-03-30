ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chris Rock resumes comedy tour

CBS 46
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you are struggling to pay your energy bills, help is...

CBS 46

Will Smith hits Chris Rock on stage, then wins an Oscar

The first and only Black pastor of the Hillsong megachurch in Atlanta is stepping down after a founder of the worldwide church was caught up in a major sex scandal. All lanes on I-85 south reopen following police investigation in Jackson County. Updated: 31 minutes ago. Jackson County authorities are...
New Jersey 101.5

Comedy powers Chris Rock and Kevin Hart invade New Jersey this summer

Comedy heavyweights Chris Rock and Kevin Hart have teamed up for a limited tour that will take the comedy duo to New Jersey this summer. Chris Rock and Kevin Hart have known each other for over 20 years and have never shared the same headlining stage, until now! Each of the big comedy superstars will have their individual tours but are aligning in this rare get-together that will most likely sell out quickly. They are only performing this tour for 5 dates in one week and all the performances are only in New Jersey or New York. They will be performing at:
Hello Magazine

Sharon Osbourne puts on brave face with first appearance following tragic loss

Sharon Osbourne put on a brave face while attending Elton John’s AIDs Foundation Oscars party days following the death of Foo Fighters drummer, Taylor Hawkins. Sharon and Ozzy both paid tribute to the performer, who very sadly passed away aged 50 on Friday, on social media. Sharon wrote: "Rest In Peace #taylorhawkins. Sending all our love to his wife and children," followed by a broken heart emoji," while Ozzy added: "@TaylorHawkins was truly a great person and an amazing musician. My heart, my love and my condolences go out to his wife, his children, his family, his band and his fans. See you on the other side – Ozzy."
Decider.com

‘The View’ Has Heated Conversation About How Race Played Into the Oscar Night Slap

Whoopi Goldberg is not happy with one of the more troubling narratives surrounding Will Smith’s attack on Chris Rock at last Sunday’s Oscars, and she brought it up on today’s episode of The View. Early on in the episode, Whoopi mentioned the idea that Smith’s actions perpetuate a myth that Black people are violent, which she rejected, stating that Smith’s actions are Smith’s alone, and he is not indicative of an entire race. Instead, she said the focus should be on Rock’s restraint in the moment.
Chris Rock
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Fox Theatre adds performance of Chris Rock’s comedy tour over high demand after Oscars slap

ATLANTA — The Fox Theatre has added another show for Chris Rock’s latest stand-up comedy tour following high demand after the now infamous slap at the Academy Awards. Ticket sales for the first performance of Rock’s “Ego Death World Tour 2022″ scheduled on Friday, July 29, started surging after Will Smith smacked Rock for making a joke about Smith’s wife during Sunday night’s Oscars ceremony.
Rolling Stone

Last Laugh? Chris Rock Sells Out First Dates of Comedy Tour Following Oscar ‘Slapgate’

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. Ticket prices to see Chris Rock’s comedy tour are surging in the wake of Sunday’s “slapgate” incident at the Oscars. While Rock announced his spring tour dates months ago, ticket sites say they’ve seen an increase in sales since Rock was slapped by Will Smith while presenting the Best Documentary trophy at the Oscars telecast. The online ticket reseller TickPick, went viral Monday after tweeting that they sold more tickets to see Rock overnight...
Classic Rock Q107

Skid Row and Warrant to Launch Live to Rock Summer 2022 Tour

Skid Row and Warrant are hitting the road together this summer on the Live to Rock tour, tapping several of their big-haired, hard-rocking peers for support on various dates. The trek is currently scheduled to begin on April 30 in Ashland, Ky., and conclude on Sept. 15 in Lynn, Mass., though more dates are expected to be announced in the future. You can find more ticketing information via Ticketmaster and see the full list of dates below.
Hello Magazine

Ginger Zee unveils major change to work situation at GMA

Ginger Zee has been predominantly reporting from the field over recent months with the COVID-19 pandemic keeping her from her role in the Good Morning America studios. But the popular TV personality recently returned to the set and now she's got an update for fans. Taking to Instagram, Ginger shared...
