Detroit man arrested after shooting at MSP troopers from second story window

DETROIT (WWJ) -- A Detroit man is currently behind bars after shooting at Michigan State Police from his second story window Wednesday morning.

According to police, at approximately 6:45 a.m., MSP troopers were conducting surveillance for an investigation outside of the suspect's home at 8811 W. Outer Drive when he fired shots at them from a window.

Troopers took cover and formed a perimeter around the area.

Shortly thereafter, a search warrant was obtained for the home and officers were able to arrest the man without incident, said police.

While searching the suspect's home, investigators said they found several guns that they confiscated.

Detectives are still conducting the search, and the investigation is ongoing.

No troopers were hurt in this incident.