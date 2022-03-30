ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Detroit man arrested after shooting at MSP troopers from second story window

By Wwj Newsroom
WWJ News Radio
WWJ News Radio
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fAMOn_0euJswTA00

DETROIT (WWJ) -- A Detroit man is currently behind bars after shooting at Michigan State Police from his second story window Wednesday morning.

According to police, at approximately 6:45 a.m., MSP troopers were conducting surveillance for an investigation outside of the suspect's home at 8811 W. Outer Drive when he fired shots at them from a window.

Troopers took cover and formed a perimeter around the area.

Shortly thereafter, a search warrant was obtained for the home and officers were able to arrest the man without incident, said police.

While searching the suspect's home, investigators said they found several guns that they confiscated.

Detectives are still conducting the search, and the investigation is ongoing.

No troopers were hurt in this incident.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Msp#Guns#Michigan State Police
ClickOnDetroit.com

Hear from brothers who spent 25 years in prison for wrongful Oakland County murder conviction

PONTIAC, Mich. – Two brothers who were wrongfully convicted of an Oakland County murder spoke Tuesday, shortly after being released from a quarter-century in prison. George and Melvin DeJesus were exonerated Tuesday (March 22) after spending 25 years in prison for the July 11, 1995, murder of a woman in Pontiac. The woman was found nude in her basement with a pillowcase over her head and wires binding her neck, wrists and ankles, according to authorities.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Oakland Press

Life sentence dropped for man who killed young engineer for his car at 16

At age 16, Akil Logan of Pontiac had a plan to arrive in style at an upcoming high school dance. The plan: Steal a car to his liking — and maybe shoot the owner to get it. So he and a few friends took a ride to Southfield to carry out that plan. It went down in the parking lot of a Farmer Jack grocery store on Telegraph Road, on Oct. 6, 1995.
PONTIAC, MI
WWJ News Radio

WWJ News Radio

Detroit, MI
20K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Detroit.

 https://www.audacy.com/wwjnewsradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy