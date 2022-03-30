Mississippi legislators extend their time to finish work

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi legislators are giving themselves more time to finish their work.

The three-month session was scheduled to end April 3, but negotiators missed deadlines to file final versions of tax and budget bills.

The state constitution prohibits legislators from passing money bills in the final five days of a session.

Under a resolution adopted Tuesday, legislators are extending the session by 30 days — the minimum allowed by the state constitution. But, the resolution says they intend to leave by April 6. That puts them on track to wrap up work on taxes and budgets by Friday.

