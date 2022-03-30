ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Mississippi legislators extend their time to finish work

By The Associated Press
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oZIhN_0euJsvaR00

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi legislators are giving themselves more time to finish their work.

The three-month session was scheduled to end April 3, but negotiators missed deadlines to file final versions of tax and budget bills.

Officer commended for saving girl’s life

The state constitution prohibits legislators from passing money bills in the final five days of a session.

Under a resolution adopted Tuesday, legislators are extending the session by 30 days — the minimum allowed by the state constitution. But, the resolution says they intend to leave by April 6. That puts them on track to wrap up work on taxes and budgets by Friday.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 0

Related
The Week

Arizona joins Mississippi, Florida in passing 15-week abortion ban

The Arizona House on Thursday voted to outlaw abortion after 15 weeks of pregnancy, bringing it in line with a growing number of Republican-led states passing "aggressive" anti-abortion measures, The Associated Press reports. The state Senate had already passed the bill, which closely resembles the Mississippi law currently being considered...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
TheDailyBeast

Missouri Bill Would Use Snitches to Stop Women From Getting Out-of-State Abortions

A Missouri lawmaker and fervent anti-abortion activist on Tuesday introduced a measure into the state House that would allow private citizens to sue anyone who helps another Missouri resident obtain an abortion out of state. Markedly similar to the so-called “vigilante” loophole in Texas’ controversial and crushingly restrictive six-week abortion ban, the provision was attached by state Rep. Mary Elizabeth Coleman to several bills dealing with abortion awaiting debate on the House floor. While abortions haven’t been criminalized in Missouri—yet—only one legal abortion clinic remains in the state. A press officer for that clinic, a Planned Parenthood branch, called Coleman’s plan “wild” and “bonkers.” Advocates for abortion rights told The Washington Post that the proposal was unconstitutional, given that it grants Missouri the authority to police abortions outside its state lines. But Coleman argued to the Post: “If your neighboring state doesn’t have pro-life protections, it minimizes the ability to protect the unborn in your state.”
MISSOURI STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
City
Jackson, MS
Local
Mississippi Government
City
Money, MS
rigzone.com

A Crisis Could be Brewing in the Gulf of Mexico

The next five-year offshore leasing program must be in place by July 1 - but it's well behind schedule. Jeopardized American energy security and a cost of thousands of U.S. jobs and billions in government revenue. That’s what we could see if there is a lapse in the U.S. Department...
LOUISIANA STATE
The Independent

‘Another stain in the history of Florida’: ‘Don’t Say Gay’ passes state legislature, will be signed into law

Florida’s Republican-controlled state legislature has passed a widely criticised measure that opponents argue will chill discussion of LGBT+ people and issues and stigmatise LGBT+ children and families by banning instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity.Following more than six hours of debate, a bill named “Don’t Say Gay” by its opponents passed the state Senate by a vote of 22-17 on 8 March. Two Republicans joined Democrats in voting against the bill.Republican Governor Ron DeSantis is expected to sign the bill into law.The “Parental Rights in Education” bill prohibits instruction of “sexual orientation or gender identity” from kindergarten through...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap
WKRG News 5

PHOTOS: Possible tornadoes cause damage in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Damage from possible tornadoes ripped across central Mississippi on Wednesday, March 30. The severe storms caused damage in many areas knocking down trees, power lines and damaging homes and businesses. Possible twin tornadoes moved through Hinds County Wednesday afternoon. The storm caused damage in downtown Jackson. A tweet from the Mississippi […]
JACKSON, MS
The Independent

Oklahoma could become first state to ban nearly all abortions: ‘Reckless cruelty is the point’

Oklahoma’s Republican-controlled House of Representatives passed a measure to ban abortions in nearly all instances, establishing what could become the most restrictive anti-abortion measure in the country.House Bill 4327 mirrors a Texas measure banning most abortions after six weeks of pregnancy, but goes further by barring physicians from performing or inducing an abortion at any point in the pregnancy unless it is “to save the life” of the pregnant person.The bill also would allow private citizens to pursue civil actions, with up to $10,000 in damages, against anyone who performs or “aids and abets in the provision of such...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
POLITICO

Missouri wants to stop out-of-state abortions. Other states could follow.

Missouri lawmakers want to stop their residents from having abortions — even if they take place in another state. The first-of-its-kind proposal would allow private citizens to sue anyone who helps a Missouri resident have an abortion — from the out-of-state physician who performs the procedure to whoever helps transport a person across state lines to a clinic, a major escalation in the national conservative push to restrict access to the procedure.
MISSOURI STATE
Bakersfield Channel

Idaho becomes first state to pass Texas-style abortion ban law

Idaho has become the first U.S. state to adopt and pass a copycat of a new Texas law that asks ordinary citizens to enforce a ban on abortions after six weeks of pregnancy, the New York Times reported. The legislation also allows potential family members to sue a doctor who...
IDAHO STATE
SFGate

Missouri lawmaker seeks to prohibit residents from obtaining abortions out of state

The pattern emerges whenever a Republican-led state imposes new restrictions on abortion: People seeking the procedure cross state lines to find treatment in places with less-restrictive laws. Now, a prominent antiabortion lawmaker in Missouri, where thousands of residents have traveled to next-door Illinois to receive abortions since Missouri passed one...
MISSOURI STATE
Turnto10.com

Ohio governor defends signing permitless carry law

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Gov. Mike DeWine insists he’s still on the side of law enforcement, despite signing a bill that would allow gun owners to carry concealed weapons without a permit or training, over their strong objection. The Ohio Fraternal Order of Police had opposed the bill the governor signed earlier this week.
MENTAL HEALTH
WKRG News 5

Time-lapse: Possible tornado moves through Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A time-lapse video showed the moment a possible tornado moved through Jackson on Wednesday, March 30. The video was captured by WJTV 12 News viewer John Dillon between 4:30 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. in downtown Jackson. The possible rain wrapped tornado hit the south side of downtown and caused building damage. […]
JACKSON, MS
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

27K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy