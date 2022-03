GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Dates, ticket prices and the location have been announced for an “immersive” art exhibit featuring the works of Vincent Van Gogh. The event, Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience, will take place June 14 to July 9 at DeVos Place in Grand Rapids. Prices start at $32.99 for adults and $23.99 for children (ages 5-15), plus ticketing fees. Tickets are available now at vangoghgrandrapids.com.

GRAND RAPIDS, MI ・ 15 DAYS AGO