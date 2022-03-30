ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TWICE to return to California to have an encore concert and first stadium show for their '4th World Tour - III'

Cover picture for the articleTWICE announced on March 30, the group will have a special encore performance on Saturday, May 14th, at Los Angeles’ Banc of California Stadium. This will be the group’s first stadium show, proving that the K-Pop powerhouses are...

