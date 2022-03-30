ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newark, NJ

Newark Police Seeking Public’s Assistance to Identify Shooting Suspects

By Charlie Dwyer
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

NEWARK, NJ – Police in Newark have released video surveillance footage of suspects wanted...

www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 2

Related
Daily Voice

3 Arrests, 1 Day: Newark Police Crack Down On Gun Violence

Three gunman were arrested in a series of separate incidents across Newark in just one day, authorities announced. Among them, Ewing's Deion Brison, 26; Newark's Daniel Molloy, 48; and Irvington's James Mitchell, 23; were arrested on various charges, Newark Public Safety Director Brian A. O’Hara said. Brison was running...
NEWARK, NJ
PIX11

Police search for woman in connection with deadly Bronx Dunkin’ dispute

WILLIAMSBRIDGE, the Bronx (PIX11) — Police launched a search for a woman on Sunday after a dispute inside a Bronx Dunkin’ ended with a man’s shooting death. Stephaun Stuart, who police initially identified as Stephen Stuart, was involved in a dispute Friday inside on East Gun Hill Road Dunkin’ while waiting on line in the […]
BRONX, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Newark, NJ
Newark, NJ
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Crime#Shotspotter#The Police Division
CBS New York

Man fatally shot after confrontation at Dunkin' in the Bronx

NEW YORK -- A confrontation at a doughnut shop in the Bronx ended in a deadly shooting Friday.The NYPD says the argument inside a Dunkin' spilled out into the street.Sources tell CBS2 a female customer accused the victim of getting too close and that's when she called her boyfriend for help.Balloons and candles were placed in front of 26-year-old Stephen Stuart's home. His family and friends stood on the stoop and sidewalk, mourning the loss and trying to understand why anyone would shoot their loved one.Stuart, originally from Jamaica, moved to the Bronx just three months ago."I'm surprised someone would...
BRONX, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Voice

Union County Woman Wanted For Questioning In Aggravated Assault Shooting: Newark PD

Police in Newark are seeking the public’s help locating a woman for questioning in connection to an aggravated assault shooting. Keichaqia Belle, of Plainfield, was found to be the registered owner of the vehicle that was used by suspects who fired shots at another driver and passenger who were stopped at a traffic light at Broad and Chestnut Streets in Newark shortly after 9:40 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 25, Newark Public Safety Director Brian A. O’Hara said Tuesday.
NEWARK, NJ
Daily Voice

Gunman Wanted In Deadly Shooting Nabbed Blocks Away: Police

An 18-year-old man who fled the scene after gunning down a 19-year-old victim in Reading was in police custody as of Sunday morning, authorities said. Wilson Ventura-Cruz is accused of shooting the unidentified man on the 1400 block of Schuylkill Avenue around 5:15 p.m. on Friday, March 25, Reading police said in a release.
NJ.com

N.J. man who made fake $100 bills with bleached $1 bills sentenced to prison

A New Jersey man who made counterfeit money by printing images of $100 bills onto bleached $1 bills will spend the next five years in federal prison. Hollis Forteau, 38, was the ringleader of a group that traveled to Virginia in December 2019 and January 2020 to get real money using counterfeit currency, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Virginia said Monday in announcing his sentencing.
WILLINGBORO, NJ
Shore News Network

Shore News Network

83K+
Followers
51K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reaches Americans coast to coast.

 https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy