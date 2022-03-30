ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biden Signs Emmett Till Anti-Lynching Bill Into Law

Cover picture for the articleAn anti-lynching bill named after Emmett Till is now a federal law. President...

MSNBC

GOP fears losing SCOTUS clash to Biden, as judge Jackson rallies Dems

The Senate Judiciary Committee hearings for Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson begin Monday, March 21. MSNBC’s Ari Melber reports from inside the White House, talking to several aides guiding Jackson’s path through the Senate, and reporting on how she would be the first public defender on the Court since Thurgood Marshall, who was confirmed by an overwhelming majority, including most Republicans. March 18, 2022.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Ted Cruz cites slaveowner in confirmation hearing for Ketanji Brown Jackson

Senator Ted Cruz cited a slaveowning Supreme Court Justice who wanted to send enslaved people to Africa during Ketanji Brown Jackson’s confirmation hearing to become the first Black woman nominated to the Supreme Court.Mr Cruz made the remarks when discussing how contentious Supreme Court nominations can be and faulted Democrats for their attacks on Justice Brett Kavanaugh when Christine Blasey Ford accused him of sexual assault – which Mr Kavanaugh denied. “Supreme Court confirmations were not always controversial,” he said. “In fact Bushrod Washington when nominated to the Supreme Court in 1798 was confirmed the very next day.” Mr Washington,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
MSNBC

Can Justice Thomas be impeached?

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas is facing calls for his impeachment over his wife’s text messages to former Trump chief of staff Mark Meadows. Civil rights attorney Maya Wiley and Country Over Party founder Matthew Dowd discuss whether impeaching Justice Thomas could lead to accountability.March 27, 2022.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Democratic senator and Ilhan Omar turn up the pressure on Clarence Thomas over wife Ginni’s ‘Big Lie’ texts

Sen Ron Wyden and Rep Ilhan Omar called for more action against Justice Clarence Thomas after a report revealed that his wife Virginia “Ginni” Thomas and then-White House chief of staff Mark Meadows messaged repeatedly about efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election.Mr Wyden said that Mr Thomas should recuse himself in any cases regarding January 6, according to HuffPost’s Jennifer Bendery, after The Washington Post and CBS News reported that Ms Thomas repeatedly texted Mr Meadows about attempts to overturn the 2020 presidential election.“In light of new reporting from numerous outlets, Justice Thomas’ conduct on the Supreme Court...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Supreme Court hears case of veteran who lost job as state trooper after returning from Iraq sick from burn pits

The US Supreme Court has heard the case of a 23-year veteran who says he was forced out of his job as a Texas state trooper after returning sick from the Iraq war because of toxic exposure to burn pits.Le Roy Torres, a US Army veteran and former Texas state trooper, sued the Texas Department of Public Safety (TDPS) for employment discrimination based on his military service.The state of Texas has argued that it cannot be sued by Mr Torres because of sovereign immunity.After more than five years of legal wrangling through the state courts, America’s highest court heard the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
CNET

Oscar Isaac on Florida's Anti-Gay Bill: 'An Absolutely Ridiculous Law'

Oscar Isaac made his thoughts on Florida's Parental Rights in Education bill, referred to by opponents as the "Don't Say Gay" bill, very clear on Tuesday. During a virtual press event for upcoming Disney series Moon Knight, which stars Isaac, Variety reporter Adam B. Vary asked the actor for his opinion on the Disney employee protest over the bill. Isaac replied: "I guess my comment would be gay gay gay gay gay gay gay gay gay gay gay gayyyyyy. Yeah, it's an absolutely ridiculous law. It's insane. It's insanity. And I hope that Disney as a company comes out as forcefully as possible against this idea. It's astounding that it even exists in this country."
FLORIDA STATE
WLBT

Emmett Till rally for justice

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) -It was the summer of 1955 when 14-year-old Emmett Till traveled from Chicago to Mississippi to visit family members. Till was accused of whistling at Carolyn Bryant Donham at their family grocery store. Till’s loved ones say he was later murdered because of Bryant’s accusations.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
KCRG.com

Gov. Reynolds signs Israel and antisemitism bills into law

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Governor Reynolds signed two bills into law relating to anti-BDS of Israel and antisemitism on Wednesday. Bill HF2373 is an act relating to restrictions for companies boycotting Israel and bill HF2220 is an act relating to antisemitism in the state of Iowa. Reynolds signed the...
IOWA STATE
WITN

US Supreme Court: NC Republican leaders seek to intervene in case to defend voter ID law

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Part of an effort by Republican legislators to defend a North Carolina voter ID law is making its way to the nation’s high court. The United States Supreme Court will hear arguments in Berger v. North Carolina State Conference of the NAACP. One of the key constitutional questions is related to the ability of state lawmakers to intervene to defend state laws.
