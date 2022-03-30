Suspects Used Brick To Force Entry into Route 70 Convenience Store

A group of five masked robbers plundered a Beverly Hills jewelry store in broad daylight on Tuesday afternoon. Footage captured by an onlooker and posted on Twitter shows suspects running with hands full of jewelry that they had just robbed from the window of Luxury Jewels of Beverly Hills. The owners of the store told KABC that the robbers took off with somewhere between $3 to $5 million worth of of jewelry, with one of the necklaces costing a staggering $500,000.

BEVERLY HILLS, CA ・ 8 DAYS AGO