Young, inexperienced soldiers will make mistakes; it is inevitable as we are all human. Ask any retired officer or NCO about their time in the service and what they have learned from it. Nine times out of 10, their stories will involve a mistake and the repercussions that followed. We have an all-volunteer force. To keep quality soldiers in the service, leaders must understand that although the military holds the highest standards of morality, justice, and ethics, human error will still occur.

MILITARY ・ 3 DAYS AGO