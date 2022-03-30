W-SR Booster Club Fundraiser

ROCKY RIVER, Ohio – With the Kentucky Derby approaching, the Rotary Club of Lakewood-Rocky River Sunrise decided to capitalize on that theme for its May 6 fundraiser. The Trials for Hope program and the American Youth Foundation will be winners, since they will benefit from the event. Festivities begin...
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– Coastal Horizons Center, Inc. announced it will host a fundraiser for Wilmington Health Access for Teens (WHAT) of Coastal Horizons, Power of the Purse, this Wednesday, March 23rd at 5:30 p.m. at the Country Club of Landfall. This fundraising event will attract approximately 300 guests and...
Junior Service Club of Edwardsville/Glen Carbon host its inaugural Brisket and Brews fundraiser. The presenting sponsor is EXO Lounge. (Junior Service Club Facebook ) The Junior Service of Edwardsville/Glen Carbon is bringing its first Brisket and Brews fundraising event to Edwardsville this Saturday.
The Pleasanton Ag Booster Club will host their 22nd annual dinner and dance fundraiser this Saturday, March 26 at the Atascosa County Show Barn. This year’s theme is “Night Under the Neon Moon.” There will be live and silent auctions and a drawing with a $3,000 grand prize.
The Truckee Optimist Club is pleased to announce a full line up of events for 2022. Following two years of COVID related cancellations of most of their events, the Truckee Optimist Club will be very active during their 51st year of supporting the Youth of our community. 2022 EVENTS. Saturday,...
MILLERSBURG - The Holmes County Commissioners on Monday issued a pair of proclamations recognizing the Hiland boys basketball team and the West Holmes wrestlers for making it to the state tournament this year. "The sporting arena serves as a showcase for team and individual dedication, hard work and commitment to...
Comments / 0