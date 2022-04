One year ago this month, a Portland man dug into the salad he'd ordered at a nearby Clackamas Red Robin location, only to allegedly discover something so inappropriate, so horrible that the incident has left him traumatized to this day, according to a $1 million federal lawsuit filed earlier this month in Multnomah County Circuit Court. The lawsuit, which alleges battery, sexual abuse, negligence, and racial discrimination, was filed against Red Robin International, Inc. as well as the manager who was on duty at the time of the said incident (via Oregon Live).

