The mother of Baby P should be freed from jail, the Parole Board has decided. Tracey Connelly, was jailed in 2009 for the role she played in her son Peter’s 2007 death in Tottenham, north London, in a case that shocked the nation.Known publicly as Baby P, he had suffered more than 50 injuries despite being on the at-risk register and receiving 60 visits from social workers, police and health professionals over eight months.Connelly admitted the offence and was handed a sentence of imprisonment for public protection (IPP) with a minimum term of five years.The Parole Board said on Wednesday:...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 1 DAY AGO