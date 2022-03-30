Notre Dame running back updates ankle injury

Junior Notre Dame running back Chris Tyree hasn’t performed to the level he would have liked in his first two seasons on campus but has two years remaining to change things up. Tyree’s spring didn’t get started the way he would have liked as an ankle injury has kept him sidelined early on this spring session.

Despite that, Tyree was still able to meet the media after Tuesday’s practice and gave an update on his ankle.

“It’s getting better. I know the first couple days was really frustrating just because it’s an ankle and it’s really sore and swollen. It’s been a process for me just getting back. I’m almost there, so that’s a good thing. I’ve been taking care of my body a little bit.”

“Just because we’re not in season and it’s spring ball, I haven’t really pushed this too much. We’re trying to stay safe and make sure that I’m fully healthy before I get back.”

Tyree has averaged 80.5 touches over the last two seasons and been good for 6.5 yards per touch in that time. However, he’ll be looking to take a step in terms of workload in 2023 with Kyren Williams off to the NFL.

Can he hold off a hard charging logan diggs for the majority of touches this fall? Time will tell as the running backs remain one of the most interesting storylines this spring.