ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Johnson backs more UK nuclear and offshore power supplies

BBC
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe UK has failed to put in enough power supplies for a generation says the...

www.bbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Ukraine crisis shows Boris Johnson must drop opposition to EU defence pact, Tories say

The Ukraine crisis shows Boris Johnson must drop his opposition to a defence pact with the EU to allow the UK to quickly deploy forces around Europe, a Tory group says.The Conservative European Forum (CEF) wants Britain to join projects run by an EU body called Permanent Structured Cooperation in Defence (PESCO) – a bid to create a common defence policy.As a first step, it argues that the prime minister should sign up to its Military Mobility project, to ease bureaucracy preventing the quick movement of military personnel and assets.The call comes after the UK rejected a defence and...
POLITICS
The Independent

Boris Johnson insists drilling for more North Sea oil and gas does not undermine climate fight

Boris Johnson has issued a passionate defence of his plans to drill for more North Sea oil and gas, insisting it will not undermine the fight against the climate emergency.Ahead of a new energy plan that will grant fresh licences, the prime minister argued it would be “crazy” to shut down production – and open up the UK to “blackmail from Vladimir Putin.Speaking to Scottish Tories in Aberdeen – the heart of the North Sea industries – Mr Johnson vowed to make “sensible use of this country’s own natural hydrocarbon resources”.Turning off the taps would be “a disaster”, he...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
BBC

Ukraine war puts Wylfa nuclear back on agenda, says UK minister

The Conservative Welsh Secretary says Russia's invasion of Ukraine has put a new nuclear power station at Wylfa on Anglesey "firmly back on the agenda". Simon Hart said that energy self-sufficiency remained the UK's absolute ambition. He said the UK government was determined not to let the push for net...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Boris Johnson
Daily Mail

Boris Johnson says P&O Ferries DID break the law and warns the government WILL prosecute the firm - as boss apologies for sacking 800 staff but insists it was 'the only way to save the business'

Boris Johnson has claimed today that P&O Ferries did break British labour laws and warned the disgraced operator that it will be criminally prosecuted for dramatically sacking 800 workers without notice via a Zoom video call last week. The Prime Minister’s intervention comes after the millionaire boss of P&O Ferries...
BUSINESS
Shropshire Star

Ukrainian mother and daughter with sanctuary offer in Wales turned away from UK

Alena Semenova, 22, and Tetyana Tsybanyuk, 40, fled Kyiv after their neighbourhood came under bombardment. A mother and a daughter who fled the war in Ukraine have said they were turned away from the UK border as they tried to reach friends in Wales. Alena Semenova, 22, and Tetyana Tsybanyuk,...
U.K.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nuclear Power#Nuclear Reactor#Power Supplies#Uk#The Liaison Committee
Daily Mail

Grant Shapps and Matt Hancock say they will offer their homes to a Ukrainian refugee - but Boris Johnson refuses to open up No10 as Sajid Javid and Sadiq Khan say they don't have 'space or time'

Cabinet minister Grant Shapps revealed his family plans to take in Ukrainian refugees today - as Downing Street suggested that Russian oligarchs' UK mansions could be used to shelter those fleeing Putin's troops. The Transport Secretary said he would be among those registering on the Homes for Ukraine programme launched...
POLITICS
The Independent

UK transport chief vows to reverse illegal ferry firings

Britain’s transport secretary on Friday vowed to force a ferry operator to reverse the illegal firing of almost 800 workers, saying the company’s “brazen and breathtaking” decision to intentionally break the law wouldn’t be allowed to stand.Grant Shapps said he would introduce a package of legislation next week that would force companies like P&O Ferries to pay the U.K. minimum wage at sea, as well as on land. P&O fired 786 seafarers last week and replaced them with crews supplied by a third party in an effort to exploit legal loopholes and slash staff costs.The legislation “will both close...
LABOR ISSUES
Reuters

Oil slumps 7% as U.S. plans record crude reserve release

HOUSTON, March 31 (Reuters) - U.S. oil prices fell 7% to close just above $100 on Thursday as President Joe Biden announced the largest ever release from the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve and called on oil companies to increase drilling to boost supply. U.S. West Texas Intermediate futures for May...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Daily Mail

Group of 48 Ukrainian orphans evacuated from war-torn country by Scottish charity will travel to UK, Priti Patel says, after the government was accused of 'obstructing' their arrival

A group of Ukrainian orphans evacuated from their war-torn country by a Scottish charity can travel to the UK, the Home Secretary has confirmed, a day after the government was criticised for 'obstructing' their arrival. Priti Patel said that the 48 children, who were taken out of Ukraine and into...
CHARITIES
Shropshire Star

PM urged to sack Priti Patel over Ukrainian refugee response

Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey said the Home Secretary’s management of the ‘humanitarian catastrophe’ has been ‘utterly shameful’. The leader of the Liberal Democrats has called for Boris Johnson to sack Priti Patel over her department’s handling of the Ukrainian refugee crisis. In...
POLITICS
The Independent

Borders bill makes UK ‘one of the most anti-refugee countries in the world’, says Médecins Sans Frontières

Priti Patel’s new Nationality and Borders Bill will make the UK “one of the most anti-refugee countries in the world”, a leading international charity has said. Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF), which employs over 35,000 personnel across 70 countries, branded Commons votes on Tuesday night “shameful” after the Tory MPs ripped out amendments proposed by the House of Lords.Just four Conservative MPs ultimately voted against the government despite reports of a brewing rebellion over the home secretary’s most extreme policies.The votes come as three million people flee the Russian invasion of Ukraine – joining others seeking sanctuary from authoritarian regimes and...
POLITICS
The Independent

Demonstrations planned after 800 P&O Ferries workers sacked and replaced

A series of demonstrations will be held on Friday against P&O’s “appalling” decision to sack 800 seafarers.Unions and politicians condemned the move, blamed by the company on losses of £100 million following the slump in travel because of the pandemic.The Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) is seeking legal advice to challenge the sackings.We have made a £100 million loss year-on-year, which has been covered by our parent, DP World. This is not sustainable. Our survival is dependent on making swift and significant changes now. Without these changes there is no future for P&O FerriesP&O FerriesIt said the UK has...
ADVOCACY
The Independent

Johnson: Ukraine crisis means ‘big new bets’ on nuclear power needed

The Prime Minister has said there needs to be a “series of big new bets” on nuclear power to make sure the UK’s energy supply is “no longer at the mercy of bullies like Putin”.Boris Johnson urged the West to end its “addiction” to Russian energy, saying of President Vladimir Putin: “If the world can end its dependence on Russian oil and gas, we can starve him of cash, destroy his strategy and cut him down to size.”Writing in the Daily Telegraph ahead of the publication of his British Energy Security Strategy this month, Mr Johnson pushed for nuclear power...
ENERGY INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy