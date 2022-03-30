ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Russell believes Mercedes engines can be 'on a par' with Ferrari

By RacingNews365, Tom Leach
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleGeorge Russell has defended his car's Mercedes engine, revealing that he believes it is "on a par" with Ferrari's when turned up for qualifying sessions. With two rounds of the 2022 F1 season now complete, the only two teams on the grid yet to score a point this season (Aston Martin...

Gear Patrol

Meet the 500 HP Engine That Will Kill the Hemi V8

We expected Stellantis to unveil its new, revolutionary turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six gas engine in April. That's not happening because Stellantis just unveiled it in March. The new engine is called the Hurricane. It will replace the 5.7-liter and 6.4-liter V8s in the Stellantis lineup, as the conglomerate figures out going all-electric. And it's going to do so with not just greater fuel economy but more power.
Motor1.com

Mercedes Production In India Paused Because Of ... Leopard?

News of production pauses are more often these days. The chip shortage impacted vehicle assembly, forcing automakers to idle some assembly lines or fit cars with fewer electronically-controlled features. The most recent plant to temporarily halt operations is the Mercedes-Benz line in Chakan, India. However, the stoppage is not because...
CarBuzz.com

RML's Reborn Ferrari 250 GT Will Be As Reliable As A Toyota

As Ferrari prepares to launch its first-ever SUV, one can't help but wonder if the Italian automaker has lost its way. Whatever you think of so-called super SUVs, there's no doubt that Maranello's prettiest cars were made before many of us were even born. RML Group agrees and decided to do something about it by promising a reborn Ferrari 250 GT SWB with classic styling and modern engineering. That promise came last year, and since then, we've been shown a gorgeous interior and seen the first completed car. But unlike so many other niche companies that will spend millions on bodywork and interior design alone, RML is testing its limited run of restomods as intensely as a mass-market manufacturer might. In fact, this car is being tested more strenuously than something like a Ferrari 296 GTB ever will.
MotorAuthority

2023 Acura Integra returns as $30,000, 200-hp, hatchback with manual transmission

Acura on Thursday released more details on the 2023 Integra and opened reservations for the four-door hatchback. Deliveries are scheduled to start this spring. The production version preserves the styling of the Integra prototype unveiled in late 2021. Under the hood sits a 1.5-liter turbo-4 (the first turbocharged engine in an Integra) producing 200 hp and 192 lb-ft of torque.
Autoweek.com

Pinto-Engined 1980 Ford Fairmont Fears No Gas Crisis

Ford began selling cars on the rear-wheel-drive Fox platform for the 1978 model year, and production of the lightweight, modern Fox machines continued all the way through 1993 (or 2004, if you consider the SN95 Mustang to be a true Fox). Most of us think of Mustangs when we think...
CarBuzz.com

840-HP Mercedes-AMG SL Looks Ready To Destroy Porsche

The Mercedes-AMG SL was revealed last year as a luxury 2+2 roadster with loads of power. The SL 55 version's 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 generates 469 horsepower with 516 lb-ft of torque, while the SL 63 version ups the ante to the tune of 577 hp and 590 lb-ft from the same motor. That may be far too much power for most, so a hybrid four-pot is coming too, or at least so says the rumor mill. But what if you want even more power? Well, that's what the SL E Performance is for, and its hybrid powertrain is sure to blow occupants' hair back so far that even teenage passengers will develop receding hairlines. We spotted a nearly naked prototype of this new model almost two months ago, and now we have fresh imagery.
Robb Report

Corvette Sea-8? This Speedy Day Boat Was Transformed Into a Chevy for the Water

Click here to read the full article. It’s not every day you see a sports car on the high seas, but, apparently, one company in Dubai wants to change that. Waterlink has started building day boats that resemble sleek four-wheelers and is allowing seafarers to get behind the wheel. Renting one of the amphibious vehicles in Dubai costs roughly $700 an hour while buying an example will set you back $40,000 to $50,000, depending on the specification. Waterlink’s insane creations appear to deliver in terms of style and speed, too. In a video recently shared by YouTuber Supercar Blondie, influencers Sergi and...
MotorAuthority

2004 Porsche Carrera GT for sale with 27 miles on odometer

A nearly untouched 2004 Porsche Carrera GT with just 27 miles on the odometer is currently for sale through the DuPont Registry. Finished in Silver Metallic with a Terracoatt leather interior, this Carrera GT is number 154 of 1,270 produced between 2003 and 2006. Porsche originally wanted to build 1,500 cars, but production was cut short due to pending changes in U.S. airbag regulations, according to the DuPont Registry.
CAR AND DRIVER

Mercedes-Benz Reveals Special-Edition G-Wagen Edition 550

Mercedes is introducing a new special-edition version of the G-wagen called the Edition 550. It comes in either red, grey, or white and has black bumpers and fender flares, along with a special badge. The interior has fancier leather and carbon-fiber trim. The G-wagen briefly exited Mercedes-Benz's lineup along with...
CAR AND DRIVER

2023 Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV

As its name implies, the all-electric 2023 Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV is the high-riding alternative to the company's large, slicked-back EQS luxury sedan. The two share a platform and myriad other components, and they have identical wheelbases, but only the SUV offers a third row and seats seven. Its interior feels airier than the sedan thanks to extra headroom, and its design and material quality are equally high-end and similarly attractive. It's also available with Mercedes' 56-inch Hyperscreen, but while we're dazzled by the massive glass panel's appearance, we're put off by its lack of physical controls. The 2023 EQS SUV shares a battery with the EQS sedan, so we expect their powertrain configurations and output to be similar, but we can't confirm that until Mercedes-Benz officially does.
CarBuzz.com

Say Hello To The Updated 2023 Mercedes-AMG GT 63 And 63 S Four-Door Models

Our hearts were crushed when we heard that Mercedes-Benz North America would withdraw many of its V8-powered models from the local market for the 2022 model year due to the ongoing supply chain crisis. Some V8 SUVs were brought back as of last month, and now, as further confirmation that the famous AMG V8 isn't done just yet, Mercedes has revealed the 2023 AMG GT 63 and GT 63 S four-door models with a few subtle but welcome updates.
CarBuzz.com

The Wait Is Over For The Mercedes-AMG SL

At the end of October last year, Mercedes-AMG revealed its all-new SL roadster. It's been touted as a proper luxury grand tourer and can even be had with bespoke fitted luggage, but it's also promised to offer the lightness and handling ability to behave like a true sports car. Manhart is already working on tuning upgrades for the drop-top, but before you can take advantage of such packages, you'll need the actual car first. So when can you place an order? Well, the wait is over and Mercedes has opened orders for the svelte sports car just in time for the start of spring.
Motor1.com

Lamborghini Aventador Production Restarting, 15 Cars Will Be Made

What started off as a possibility is now a certainty. Lamborghini will indeed restart production of the Aventador to replace the 15 examples of the Ultimae that perished on the Felicity Ace. The cargo ship initially caught fire before ending up on the bottom of the Atlantic Ocean. It took along with it close to 4,000 high-end vehicles from the Volkswagen Group. Lamborghini had no fewer than 85 cars, most of which were the Urus SUV.
MotorAuthority

Mercedes rolls out a special G63 to mark 55 years of AMG

Mercedes-Benz on Tuesday revealed a special-edition AMG G63 commemorating 55 years of the AMG performance skunkworks. It was revealed alongside a new AMG GT Track Series sports car designed for track enthusiasts, and is due here later this year. Just 55 examples of the special G-Wagen have been earmarked for U.S. sale.
Top Speed

This Drag Race Spectacle Is Special Because It's Not Everyday You Get To See A Brabus Build Hit The Drag Strip - gallery

The ‘Carwow’ team brought three SUVs to the drag strip. One was the Lamborghini Urus, the other the Tesla Model X, and the surprise contender, the Brabus 850. The Brabus 850 is based on the Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 Coupe. It comes with a mighty 6.0-liter, twin-turbo V-8 engine under the hood. It puts out 850 horsepower and a massive 1,069 pound-feet of torque!
CarBuzz.com

Aston Martin Preparing To Fight Ferrari 296 GTB In 2023

Aston Martin seems to be finding its feet again, and with exciting new products like the world's most powerful luxury SUV being joined by other headline-grabbers like the Aston Martin V12 Vantage, it's safe to say that the future looks bright for the British brand. There's still a lot more to look forward to yet, including the V12 Valkyrie hypercar and the slightly more sane, V8-powered Valhalla. Both of these spectacular supercars are sure to attract a lot of attention, but they're not the only exciting new projects in the works. According to a new report from Autocar in the UK, Aston Martin has another, slightly more attainable supercar in the works, and it's aimed squarely at Ferrari.
MotorBiscuit

Volkswagen Recall: 2022 Golf GTI, R Hot Hatches Get Too Hot

If you want a hot hatch in the US right now, Volkswagen is the strongest game in town. It might’ve discontinued the regular Golf, but the Golf R and GTI are still here. And they just got redesigned for 2022 in Mk8 form. However, while these VWs are indeed hot hatches, that doesn’t mean they should be literally hot. Yet that’s exactly what a new Volkswagen recall says is happening.
CarBuzz.com

Meet The Racers That Inspired Lamborghini's Most Hardcore Street Car

It's hard to find a more iconic race track in Italy than Imola. While Ferrari's track at Maranello is cool as hell, you just can't beat Imola for sheer wow factor. Many of the greats have raced there, from Hunt to Lauda, from Senna to Hamilton. And that's just the Formula 1 greats. So many more have graced that hallowed asphalt with their talent.
Motor1.com

McLaren Artura Track Car Spied, Video Catches Mean Exhaust Note

McLaren likes to go racing, so it’s no surprise it offers track versions of its models. It currently offers the 570S GT4, but it’s old, debuting for the track in 2016. However, it might not be around much longer if a new spy video is accurate. It allegedly captures a new McLaren track car testing at Monza Circuit – an Artura covered in camouflage that’s wearing a big wing.
