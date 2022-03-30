ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waynesville, NC

‘A lot of mistakes’: Objections level strong criticism against forest plan

By Holly Kays
Smoky Mountain News
 4 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 60-day objection period for the Pisgah-Nantahala Forest Management Plan is now over, and while there’s not yet an official tally of how many people are contesting the final plan, it’s safe to say it’s a high number. I Heart Pisgah , a coalition of more...

smokymountainnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
pewtrusts.org

Research Identifies Which Wyoming and South Dakota Forest Areas Should Be Priorities for Conservation

In Wyoming and South Dakota, national forests—ranging from the Bridger-Teton National Forest in western Wyoming to the Black Hills National Forest straddling the Wyoming/South Dakota border—provide a wide variety of benefits to people and wildlife. Together, these forests cover 4.6 million acres of public lands that provide habitat for hundreds of species, clean water for communities, and diverse recreational opportunities including hiking, hunting, and mountain biking. The Bridger-Teton is also part of the southern extent of the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem—one of the largest nearly intact temperate-zone ecosystems on Earth. The Black Hills, rising from the surrounding plains, are a crossroads for species from the Rocky Mountains, Great Plains, and northern boreal and eastern forests. To help ensure science-based management of these unique national forests, The Pew Charitable Trusts commissioned Conservation Science Partners to evaluate these landscapes and identify the most ecologically valuable yet unprotected areas within each forest. The reports for the Bridger-Teton and Black Hills are now available.
WYOMING STATE
eenews.net

Many BLM grazing permits renewed without NEPA review, group says

The Bureau of Land Management is failing to conduct an environmental analysis before renewing many livestock and sheep grazing permits across millions of acres of public lands in the West, an environmental advocacy group says. Western Watersheds Project says its analysis of federal data shows that last year, more than...
AGRICULTURE
NBCMontana

Prescribed burns planned at Lolo National Forest

MISSOULA, Mont. — The U.S. Department of Agriculture is planning prescribed burns across the Lolo National Forest beginning as soon as this Wednesday. This spring, firefighters across the Lolo National Forest are preparing to conduct prescribed burning on days that maximize safety, minimize smoke impacts and restore healthy forest conditions and wildlife habitat.
MISSOULA, MT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Waynesville, NC
Business
City
Waynesville, NC
City
Weaverville, NC
The Independent

Montana governor kills mountain lion monitored by national park staff

Montana governor Greg Gianforte chased a mountain lion up a tree with a pack of dogs, then shot and killed it.The shooting took place on US Forest Service land southwest of Emigrant, Montana in late December. The mountain lion, a five-year-old, was being monitored via GPS collar by staff biologists at Yellowstone National Park who knew it as M220. “The governor and friends tracked the lion on public lands,” Mr Gianforte’s press secretary Brooke Stroyke wrote in a statement to The Washington Post. “As the group got closer to the lion, members of the group, who have a...
ANIMALS
Vail Daily

CPW no longer final arbiter of wolf reintroduction after court relists species as endangered

A federal court ruling in February relisting gray wolves as an endangered species across much of the United States could complicate Colorado’s wolf reintroduction effort. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service indicated its latest intention to delist wolves in May 2019. Colorado voters then approved wolf reintroduction in November 2020, and the final delisting was published soon after. Colorado Parks and Wildlife assumed management authority of wolves in January of 2021.
COLORADO STATE
The Independent

California groundbreaking set for largest wildlife crossing

Groundbreaking is set for next month on what's billed as the world's largest wildlife crossing — a bridge over a major Southern California highway that will provide more room to roam for mountain lions and other animals hemmed in by urban sprawl. A ceremony marking the start of construction for the span over U.S. 101 near Los Angeles will take place on Earth Day, April 22, the National Wildlife Federation announced Thursday. The bridge will give big cats, coyotes, deer, lizards, snakes and other creatures a safe route to open space in the Santa Monica Mountains and better access...
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#A Forest#Forest Management#U S Forest Service#National Forests#The U S Forest Service#Nantahala National Forest#The Forest Service
bloomberglaw.com

Alaska Loses Legal Effort to Access 28 Million Acres of Land

Alaska’s challenge to the Biden administration’s decision not to open access to 28 million acres of land can’t proceed because the decision-making process as to whether to open the lands is ongoing, a federal court in the state ruled. The state filed its lawsuit after the Bureau...
ALASKA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
Fulton Sun

Driftwood Outdoors: Yellowstone River is an example of changing biodiversity

The Yellowstone River is the longest undammed river in the United States. It originates at 12,800 feet above sea level in the Absaroka Mountains of Wyoming. Then it flows north into Montana, turns east at Livingston, and by the time it reaches the Missouri River in the plains of western North Dakota, the river has descended 11,000 feet to a mere 1,800 feet above sea level.
LIFESTYLE
New Haven Register

Widllife officials remove cougars that killed bighorn sheep

KALISPELL, Mont. (AP) — Three now-dead cougars that found their way onto Flathead Lake’s Wild Horse Island handily hunted down its bighorn sheep herd to as few as 35 of the prized Rocky Mountain ungulates. Although an initial sum, it’s the lowest sheep count on the isle in...
MONTANA STATE
WIS-TV

Forest Acres objects to proposed zoning changes from Richland County Planning Commission

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The city of Forest Acres calling into question the proposed zoning changes for Richland County that affect its residents. Richland County’s new Land Development Code (LDC) was adopted in November. The LDC requires that every property in unincorporated areas of Richland County receive new zoning that falls under the newly adopted code.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
Jackson Hole Radio

Twice as many grizzlies relocated in Wyoming

The 2021 Annual Report of Grizzly Bear Management Captures, Relocations and Removals has been released now by the Wyoming Game and Fish Department. Because grizzly bears remain under federal protection, Game and Fish manages them in Wyoming under the direction of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. During 2021 in response to conflicts investigated by Game and Fish, Large Carnivore Section personnel captured 45 individual grizzly bears in an attempt to prevent or resolve conflicts. Most captures were adult males.
WYOMING STATE
Post Register

Idaho officials look to delist the grizzly

Idaho Gov. Brad Little and the Idaho Department of Fish and Game are asking the federal government to remove grizzly bears in Idaho and the rest of the Lower 48 States from federal protection, arguing the bears were improperly listed as an endangered species in 1975. According to a petition...
IDAHO STATE
Smoky Mountain News

Oak Island man aims for MST speed record

Oak Island resident Luke Bennett recently set off on a 1,175-mile journey across North Carolina to raise money and awareness for issues threatening wildlife and their habitats — and have a go at the Mountains-to-Sea Trail speed record. Bennett, 22, started the MST in the Outer Banks March 23...
OAK ISLAND, NC
Smoky Mountain News

High wind warning challenges Smokies firefighting efforts

The Thomas Divide Complex Fire in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park is now 60% contained at 960 acres, but a challenging day awaits the 70 people engaged in firefighting efforts. High winds are expected across the park today with continued dry conditions, creating an enhanced risk for wildfires and...
HAYWOOD COUNTY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy