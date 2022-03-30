ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chattanooga, TN

Shawn Poppie named UTC women’s basketball head coach

By UTC Communications and Marketing
utc.edu
 4 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThis media announcement initially appeared on gomocs.com. The Shawn Poppie era of Chattanooga women’s basketball begins now. Poppie becomes the seventh head coach of the Mocs, Vice Chancellor and Director of Athletics Mark Wharton announced Wednesday. “From the beginning, Shawn was someone who we targeted and was highly...

blog.utc.edu

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

College Basketball World Stunned By Doug Edert Admission

Doug Edert of Saint Peter’s had a shocking food take on Sunday afternoon when he spoke with ESPN. Edert confirmed to Jeremy Schaap of Outside The Lines that he doesn’t eat sandwiches. It doesn’t matter if it’s one from Chick-Fil-A, a Philly cheesesteak, or just a simple roast beef sandwich from the grocery store.
COLLEGE SPORTS
WUKY

Kentucky's Tshiebwe named NABC National Player of the Year

Following an historic season-long performance on the hardwood in 2021-22, Kentucky men’s basketball junior forward Oscar Tshiebwe made history again on Tuesday. Tshiebwe became the first Kentucky player and the first player from the Southeastern Conference to earn National Player of the Year honors from the National Association of Basketball Coaches. He was also tabbed the Pete Newell Big Man of the Year.
COLLEGE SPORTS
WBIR

Tennessee guard Victor Bailey Jr. enters transfer portal

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — On Monday, Victor Bailey Jr. announced he would use his graduate year to play at George Mason University. The Patriots' current head coach is former Vols assistant Kim English. Tennessee Athletics confirmed on Sunday the Vols senior guard had entered the transfer portal. Bailey played two...
KNOXVILLE, TN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Where does Matt McMahon stand among SEC coaching hires?

It has been an absolutely wild start to the offseason so far for the SEC. In total, six of the 14 programs have made a coaching change. Georgia fired coach Tom Crean and replaced him by hiring Mike White away from Florida. The Gators, in turn, hired Todd Golden from San Francisco. Missouri (Cleveland State’s Dennis Gates), Mississippi State (New Mexico State’s Chris Jans) and South Carolina (Chattanooga’s Lamont Paris) also made changes.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chattanooga, TN
Basketball
Chattanooga, TN
College Sports
City
Chattanooga, TN
Chattanooga, TN
Sports
Local
Tennessee College Sports
Local
Tennessee Sports
Local
Tennessee College Basketball
State
Illinois State
City
Mercer, TN
Chattanooga, TN
College Basketball
Local
Tennessee Basketball
FOX Sports

South Carolina's SEC all-freshman G Carter to transfer

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The number of South Carolina players returning from last year's men's basketball players continues continues to shrink, leaving the program before they see what new coach Lamont Paris can do. The Gamecocks have had six players from this year's roster enter the transfer portal. The...
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Clemson point guard receiving interest from South Carolina in portal

After two seasons of play with the Tigers, point guard Nick Honor entered the transfer portal in hopes of finding a new home, and now, South Carolina may be a potential landing spot. According to John Rothstein of CBS Sports, Honor has received interest from the Gamecocks and nine other teams. Georgia Tech, Vanderbilt, Minnesota, and South Florida are among the nine others. Originally at Fordham, Honor transferred to Clemson in 2019 and was forced to sit out of the 2019-2020 season because of NCAA eligibility rules. The 5-foot-10 playmaker has had flashes of brilliance with the Tigers, one of which came on Feb. 12, 2021, when he hit a game-winning 3-pointer against Georgia Tech with 1.1 seconds remaining. Ultimately, however, Honor floated in and out of the starting lineup over the past two seasons and couldn’t be a consistent scorer. In 33 games this past season, Honor averaged 7.7 points and 2.4 assists per game. If Honor does become a Gamecock, it will only bring more drama to the rivalry between the two in-state schools. Clemson transfer Nick Honor tells me that he's receiving interest from the following programs: Georgia TechMinnesotaCalSMUMissouriSouth CarolinaVanderbiltArizona StateSouth FloridaGrand Canyon — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) March 28, 2022 List Clemson men's basketball NCAA tournament history
CLEMSON, SC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jackie Carson
Person
Kenny Brooks
WKRN News 2

Former ETSU softball player says coaches are ‘mentally abusive’

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — East Tennessee State University officials are looking into complaints by former members of the university’s softball team. The players claim they were mistreated by first-year head coach Belinda Hendrix and her husband, assistant coach Jimmy Hendrix. Alana Collins is among the student-athletes who recently voiced their concerns through social media. […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
College Football HQ

Jameson Williams gives injury update during Alabama Pro Day

NFL scouts didn't see wide receiver Jameson Williams take part in any on-field drills during Alabama's Pro Day, but they did get some good news on the player. Williams said he's healing on time and offered a timetable for his return. "Everything's going real well right now," Williams told SEC ...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Utc#Ncaa Tournament#Hall Of Fame#Vice Chancellor#Athletics Mark Wharton#The Ncaa Tournament#Southern Conference

Comments / 0

Community Policy