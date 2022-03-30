Shawn Poppie named UTC women’s basketball head coach

After two seasons of play with the Tigers, point guard Nick Honor entered the transfer portal in hopes of finding a new home, and now, South Carolina may be a potential landing spot. According to John Rothstein of CBS Sports, Honor has received interest from the Gamecocks and nine other teams. Georgia Tech, Vanderbilt, Minnesota, and South Florida are among the nine others. Originally at Fordham, Honor transferred to Clemson in 2019 and was forced to sit out of the 2019-2020 season because of NCAA eligibility rules. The 5-foot-10 playmaker has had flashes of brilliance with the Tigers, one of which came on Feb. 12, 2021, when he hit a game-winning 3-pointer against Georgia Tech with 1.1 seconds remaining. Ultimately, however, Honor floated in and out of the starting lineup over the past two seasons and couldn’t be a consistent scorer. In 33 games this past season, Honor averaged 7.7 points and 2.4 assists per game. If Honor does become a Gamecock, it will only bring more drama to the rivalry between the two in-state schools. Clemson transfer Nick Honor tells me that he's receiving interest from the following programs: Georgia TechMinnesotaCalSMUMissouriSouth CarolinaVanderbiltArizona StateSouth FloridaGrand Canyon — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) March 28, 2022 List Clemson men's basketball NCAA tournament history

CLEMSON, SC ・ 48 MINUTES AGO