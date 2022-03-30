Shawn Poppie named UTC women’s basketball head coach
By UTC Communications and Marketing
This media announcement initially appeared on gomocs.com. The Shawn Poppie era of Chattanooga women’s basketball begins now. Poppie becomes the seventh head coach of the Mocs, Vice Chancellor and Director of Athletics Mark Wharton announced Wednesday. “From the beginning, Shawn was someone who we targeted and was highly...
Doug Edert of Saint Peter’s had a shocking food take on Sunday afternoon when he spoke with ESPN. Edert confirmed to Jeremy Schaap of Outside The Lines that he doesn’t eat sandwiches. It doesn’t matter if it’s one from Chick-Fil-A, a Philly cheesesteak, or just a simple roast beef sandwich from the grocery store.
Following an historic season-long performance on the hardwood in 2021-22, Kentucky men’s basketball junior forward Oscar Tshiebwe made history again on Tuesday. Tshiebwe became the first Kentucky player and the first player from the Southeastern Conference to earn National Player of the Year honors from the National Association of Basketball Coaches. He was also tabbed the Pete Newell Big Man of the Year.
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — On Monday, Victor Bailey Jr. announced he would use his graduate year to play at George Mason University. The Patriots' current head coach is former Vols assistant Kim English. Tennessee Athletics confirmed on Sunday the Vols senior guard had entered the transfer portal. Bailey played two...
It has been an absolutely wild start to the offseason so far for the SEC. In total, six of the 14 programs have made a coaching change. Georgia fired coach Tom Crean and replaced him by hiring Mike White away from Florida. The Gators, in turn, hired Todd Golden from San Francisco. Missouri (Cleveland State’s Dennis Gates), Mississippi State (New Mexico State’s Chris Jans) and South Carolina (Chattanooga’s Lamont Paris) also made changes.
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The number of South Carolina players returning from last year's men's basketball players continues continues to shrink, leaving the program before they see what new coach Lamont Paris can do. The Gamecocks have had six players from this year's roster enter the transfer portal. The...
Last week, the SEC announced that David Cutcliffe would be joining the conference. The former Ole Miss head coach will act as the special assistant to the commissioner for football relations. Cutcliffe will be there to offer guidance in pretty much all football-related matters, working as a liaison between the...
STATESBORO — You could hear the impact when bodies slammed into bodies at full speed. You could also hear the reactions, the "oohs" from the sidelines after a particularly loud collision — a tackler putting the ballcarrier into the turf, or a receiver separated from a reception by an aggressive defender in pass coverage.
After two seasons of play with the Tigers, point guard Nick Honor entered the transfer portal in hopes of finding a new home, and now, South Carolina may be a potential landing spot.
According to John Rothstein of CBS Sports, Honor has received interest from the Gamecocks and nine other teams. Georgia Tech, Vanderbilt, Minnesota, and South Florida are among the nine others.
Originally at Fordham, Honor transferred to Clemson in 2019 and was forced to sit out of the 2019-2020 season because of NCAA eligibility rules.
The 5-foot-10 playmaker has had flashes of brilliance with the Tigers, one of which came on Feb. 12, 2021, when he hit a game-winning 3-pointer against Georgia Tech with 1.1 seconds remaining.
Ultimately, however, Honor floated in and out of the starting lineup over the past two seasons and couldn’t be a consistent scorer. In 33 games this past season, Honor averaged 7.7 points and 2.4 assists per game.
If Honor does become a Gamecock, it will only bring more drama to the rivalry between the two in-state schools.
Clemson transfer Nick Honor tells me that he's receiving interest from the following programs:
Georgia TechMinnesotaCalSMUMissouriSouth CarolinaVanderbiltArizona StateSouth FloridaGrand Canyon
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — East Tennessee State University officials are looking into complaints by former members of the university’s softball team. The players claim they were mistreated by first-year head coach Belinda Hendrix and her husband, assistant coach Jimmy Hendrix. Alana Collins is among the student-athletes who recently voiced their concerns through social media. […]
Spradlin started as Morehead State's interim head coach midway through the 2016-2017 season after Sean Woods resigned following a 2-7 start to the year. The Eagles went 12-9 the rest of the way that season, and after a few tough campaigns record-wise, Spradlin and company broke through by going 23-8 in 2020-2021.
NFL scouts didn't see wide receiver Jameson Williams take part in any on-field drills during Alabama's Pro Day, but they did get some good news on the player. Williams said he's healing on time and offered a timetable for his return. "Everything's going real well right now," Williams told SEC ...
No. 1 Tennessee (23-1, 6-0 SEC) will host Western Carolina (11-13, 0-0 SoCon) Wednesday at Lindsey Nelson Stadium. First pitch is slated for 5:30 p.m. EDT. SEC Network+ will televise the nonconference matchup. The Vols will play at No. 5 Vanderbilt (19-4, 4-2 SEC) Friday-Sunday for its third Southeastern Conference...
