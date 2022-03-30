ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman trapped in trash chute in Koreatown rescued

By City News Service Inc.
 1 day ago
The residential neighborhood at 4th and Catalina, Wilshire Center, Los Angeles. | Photo by Downtowngal via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

Firefighters rescued a woman who was trapped in a concrete trash chute about 20 feet down from the roof of a four-story apartment building in Koreatown, authorities said Wednesday.

Firefighters went to the 800 block of South Hobart Boulevard at about 8:15 p.m. Tuesday, the Los Angeles Fire Department reported.

An Urban Search and Rescue team was sent to the scene, along with heavy-rescue specialists, and they freed the woman after about an hour, the LAFD reported. She did not appear to be injured.

“Firefighters deployed a rope system from the roof, secured the patient and lowered her down to the ground,” the LAFD’s Margaret Stewart said in a statement.

It was not immediately known how the woman became stuck in the chute.

