3-30-22 What's On Your Mind Hour 1

Google Slides allows you to create ornate presentations in a very short amount of time. Everything you need is either available from within the platform or just a Google search away. This includes videos, which you can upload directly from your computer or add from YouTube. However, there are a few extra steps you may not be aware of. If this is the case for you, here is everything you need to know to put a video on Google Slides.

