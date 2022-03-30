ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lizzo Wants to Reinvent Shapewear

By Trishna Rikhy
Cover picture for the articleAll the rumors are true — Lizzo is launching her very own shapewear line. “Instead of thinking about size in this linear way, we’re thinking about it on a spectrum where everyone is included,” said Lizzo in a statement. YITTY designs come from sizes XS to...

Liberal Economist
1d ago

In a time of unprecedented shortages when the Textile Industry is struggling, one of the largest female celebs known in pop culture wants to brand a new clothing line under the auspices of body positivity 😀. Some people have no shame.

Woke4 Lyfe
1d ago

She shaped like a Kool aid jug. Adele, Jennifer Hudson, Monic, and, Jazmine Sullivan were overweight but they never conducted theirselves with no class. Their choice was a self respect call and their weight loss was about them being the best version of theirselves.

No reparations!!!!
1d ago

If you glorify obesity then you pay for you medical bills when you have back problems, knee problems, gout, heart disease, high blood pressure, and other diseases associated with obesity. Don't demand that society pays for your medical insurance and expenses

