Walmart is planning to quit selling one major product in select US states, that major product being cigarettes. The Wall Street Journal first reported that Walmart would stop selling cigarettes in stores located in the following US states: California, Florida, Arkansas, and New Mexico. It is not clear if all tobacco products are being removed or if this will affect other US states, but reports say it’s very likely.

GROCERY & SUPERMAKET ・ 1 DAY AGO