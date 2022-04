SB 246 as amended and Relative to Qualified Private Communities is legislation that has been passed by the New Hampshire Senate and will be heard by the New Hampshire House of Representatives Municipal and County Government Committee sometime in April. This legislation does not impact current residents living on private roads but through passage the Senate has acknowledged that there is a tax unfairness issue pertaining to many private road property taxpayers. SB 246 is sponsored by Senators Regina Birdsell and Sharon Carson and State Representative Wayne MacDonald. SB 246 would require municipalities to only approve new private roads and related infrastructure which meet public road standards or require developers to fund a capital reserve type of account of at least a 50% estimate of projected cost to replace those private roads and related infrastructure at the time of transition to the ultimate residents based on certain factors.

8 DAYS AGO