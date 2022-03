The Biden administration urged U.S. businesses on Monday to take added precautions amid "evolving" intelligence that Russia could target American companies with cyberattacks. As the war in Ukraine following Russia's invasion in Febrary rages on, the White House on Monday released a fact sheet telling U.S. companies to "Act Now to Protect Against Potential Cyberattacks." President Joe Biden is also slated to attend a meeting later Monday with Business Roundtable, an association of American CEOs, to discuss the war, among other topics.

U.S. POLITICS ・ 10 DAYS AGO