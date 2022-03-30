Softball: Late run leads Warriors past Seaside, 5-4

In a Clatsop Clash softball thriller at Warrenton, the Seaside Gulls rallied from a 4-0 deficit to tie the game in the top of the seventh inning, only to see the Lady Warriors score a run in the bottom of the seventh for a 5-4 nonleague win.

With runners at second and third and two outs, an infield grounder by Warrenton’s Jamie Annat scored pinch runner Sara Cordner from third with the winning run.

Warrenton’s Avyree Miethe, Jazmin Horton and Emma Smith all had two hits apiece as part of a 10-hit attack, with a double and two runs scored by Miethe. Annat added a triple.

Seaside left eight runners on base, and also had another three runners thrown out at home plate. Ila Bowles had three of Seaside’s eight hits, including two doubles, while freshman Lydia Klumper went the distance in the circle, striking out five with four walks. Tara Lair had two hits and a double for Seaside.

Miethe and starter London O’Brien combined for six strikeouts and four walks.